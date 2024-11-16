Comprehensive Weather Report for Northern Ontario Indigenous Communities for November 16–18, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The mid-November forecast for Northern Ontario highlights the encroaching grip of winter, with temperatures dropping, snow showers becoming frequent, and periods of wind impacting visibility.

This report covers Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, and Neskantaga (Landsdowne House) including detailed weather forecasts, advisories, and insights into each community’s unique conditions.

Marten Falls

Current Conditions: Light snow, -7°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:43 AM / 4:39 PM.

Forecast:

November 16: Light snow flurries throughout the day, with highs of -5°C.

Light snow flurries throughout the day, with highs of -5°C. November 17: Snow tapers off in the morning, leaving cloudy skies and a high of -6°C.

Snow tapers off in the morning, leaving cloudy skies and a high of -6°C. November 18: A mix of sun and cloud with temperatures steady at -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated boots and thick gloves for snow-covered conditions.

Trivia: November snowpack in Marten Falls often sets the stage for winter travel on ice roads by December.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: Blowing snow, -14°C, barometric pressure 1030 hPa, northeast winds at 25 km/h.

Sunrise/Sunset: 8:13 AM / 4:12 PM.

Forecast:

November 16: Snow squalls diminish by afternoon, with a high of -12°C.

Snow squalls diminish by afternoon, with a high of -12°C. November 17: Cloudy skies with light flurries and a high near -10°C.

Cloudy skies with light flurries and a high near -10°C. November 18: Clearing skies with temperatures dropping to -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Full Arctic gear, including windproof face protection for strong gusts.

Trivia: Fort Severn’s early snow is often accompanied by biting winds due to its Hudson Bay proximity.

Fort Hope

Current Conditions: Overcast, -8°C, barometric pressure 1022 hPa, northwest winds at 12 km/h.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:41 AM / 4:40 PM.

Forecast:

November 16: Snow persists in the morning, with clearing skies and a high of -6°C.

Snow persists in the morning, with clearing skies and a high of -6°C. November 17: Cloudy conditions dominate, with a high of -7°C.

Cloudy conditions dominate, with a high of -7°C. November 18: A mix of sun and clouds, temperatures near -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing and waterproof boots are essential for wet snow.

Trivia: Fort Hope’s snow depth can reach 15 cm by mid-November, aiding in early trapping season preparations.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: Snow, -11°C, barometric pressure 1025 hPa, light winds.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:49 AM / 4:35 PM.

Forecast:

November 16: Morning flurries, high of -9°C.

Morning flurries, high of -9°C. November 17: Cloudy with intermittent snow showers, high of -8°C.

Cloudy with intermittent snow showers, high of -8°C. November 18: Partial clearing with a high near -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated snow pants and winter gloves for frigid temperatures.

Trivia: November snowstorms in Sachigo Lake often result in delayed air deliveries to the community.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Current Conditions: Overcast, -10°C, barometric pressure 1024 hPa, calm winds.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:50 AM / 4:34 PM.

Forecast:

November 16: Light snow, high of -8°C.

Light snow, high of -8°C. November 17: Overcast skies, occasional flurries, and highs near -7°C.

Overcast skies, occasional flurries, and highs near -7°C. November 18: Cloudy with sunny breaks, temperatures steady at -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thick socks and insulated jackets to handle prolonged exposure.

Trivia: November sees KI transitioning from boat access to snowmobile routes as winter sets in.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions: Snow showers, -9°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, northwest winds at 15 km/h.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:46 AM / 4:37 PM.

Forecast:

November 16: Snow showers clearing by the afternoon, high of -7°C.

Snow showers clearing by the afternoon, high of -7°C. November 17: Cloudy skies with occasional flurries, high of -8°C.

Cloudy skies with occasional flurries, high of -8°C. November 18: Sunny spells break through, with highs of -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof winter boots for snow-covered terrain.

Trivia: Sandy Lake’s November weather often allows for snowshoeing trails to open early.

Pikangikum

Current Conditions: Snow, -9°C, barometric pressure 1022 hPa, northwest winds at 20 km/h.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:44 AM / 4:39 PM.

Forecast:

November 16: Snow persists, with clearing by evening, high of -8°C.

Snow persists, with clearing by evening, high of -8°C. November 17: Overcast with occasional flurries, high of -7°C.

Overcast with occasional flurries, high of -7°C. November 18: Cloudy skies and scattered snow showers, high near -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered winter gear, including snowproof pants.

Trivia: Pikangikum’s November often brings thick ice formation on lakes, vital for winter fishing.

Cat Lake

Current Conditions: Cloudy, -9°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, calm winds.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:47 AM / 4:38 PM.

Forecast:

November 16: Overcast skies with light snow, high of -8°C.

Overcast skies with light snow, high of -8°C. November 17: Cloudy with flurries, high of -7°C.

Cloudy with flurries, high of -7°C. November 18: Clearing skies with temperatures near -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof gloves and insulated layers for frosty mornings.

Trivia: November in Cat Lake sees its snow depth increase significantly due to frequent flurries.

Kasabonika Lake

Current Conditions: Overcast, -11°C, barometric pressure 1026 hPa, light winds.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:48 AM / 4:35 PM.

Forecast:

November 16: Snow in the morning, with partial clearing by the afternoon. High of -9°C.

Snow in the morning, with partial clearing by the afternoon. High of -9°C. November 17: Overcast with light snow, high of -8°C.

Overcast with light snow, high of -8°C. November 18: Cloudy skies with sunny breaks, high near -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty parkas and snow boots are a must.

Trivia: Kasabonika Lake’s November snowfall often exceeds 25 cm, creating ideal snowmobiling conditions.

Neskantaga (Landsdowne House)

Current Conditions: Snow, -10°C, barometric pressure 1025 hPa, northwest winds at 8 km/h.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:48 AM / 4:36 PM.

Forecast:

November 16: Snow clearing by evening, high of -8°C.

Snow clearing by evening, high of -8°C. November 17: Cloudy with occasional snow showers, high of -7°C.

Cloudy with occasional snow showers, high of -7°C. November 18: Overcast skies with a high of -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thermal gloves and wool-lined hats for windy days.

Trivia: November is a key month for Neskantaga’s residents to prepare winter trails.