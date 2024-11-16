Canadian Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast: November 16–18, 2024

Atlantic Canada

St. John’s, Newfoundland

Current Conditions: Overcast, 6°C, barometric pressure 1008 hPa, southeast winds at 15 km/h.

Rain persists Saturday, easing into scattered showers Sunday. Monday clears with cooler highs of 4°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:12 AM / 4:27 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof jackets and sturdy footwear.

Trivia: November’s frequent Atlantic storms make St. John’s one of Canada’s windiest cities this time of year.

Saint John, New Brunswick

Current Conditions: Cloudy, 5°C, barometric pressure 1014 hPa, calm winds.

Light rain Saturday transitions to partly cloudy skies Sunday. Monday is cooler but dry, with highs around 5°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:22 AM / 4:39 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Rain gear and layered clothing.

Trivia: November fog frequently blankets the Saint John region, driven by the temperature contrasts from the Bay of Fundy.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Current Conditions: Cloudy, 8°C, barometric pressure 1012 hPa, southwest winds at 10 km/h.

Rain continues Saturday, clearing Sunday morning. Monday is dry with highs of 6°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:16 AM / 4:41 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof boots and umbrellas.

Trivia: Halifax averages over 150 mm of rain in November, one of its wettest months.

Quebec

Quebec City

Current Conditions: -1°C, barometric pressure 1017 hPa, northeast winds at 5 km/h.

Snow flurries Saturday morning give way to cloudy skies Sunday. Freezing rain is expected Monday, with highs near -2°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 6:57 AM / 4:05 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated gloves and waterproof boots.

Trivia: Quebec City’s November weather often paves the way for the annual buildup of snow needed for its famous winter carnival.

Montreal

Current Conditions: 1°C, barometric pressure 1019 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.

Cloudy Saturday, clearing briefly on Sunday. Freezing rain develops late Monday, with highs near 0°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:03 AM / 4:18 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing and footwear for icy conditions.

Trivia: Montreal often experiences its first freezing rain of the season in November, creating treacherous sidewalks.

Ontario

Toronto

Current Conditions: 4°C, barometric pressure 1015 hPa, calm winds.

Rain showers persist Saturday, clearing for sunny spells on Sunday. Monday is overcast, with highs of 5°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:08 AM / 4:48 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Rainproof outerwear and comfortable walking shoes.

Trivia: Toronto’s November weather is moderated by Lake Ontario, often delaying the first snowfall.

Thunder Bay

Current Conditions: -1°C, barometric pressure 1013 hPa, west winds at 10 km/h.

Snow flurries taper off by Sunday morning, leaving partly sunny skies. Monday is cooler, with highs near -1°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:41 AM / 4:39 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated layers and gloves for snow flurries.

Trivia: Thunder Bay is prone to lake-effect snow events in November, creating sudden weather shifts.

Manitoba

Winnipeg

Current Conditions: -5°C, barometric pressure 1021 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.

Snow showers Saturday taper off by the afternoon. Sunday and Monday are clear but cold, with highs of -4°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:40 AM / 4:42 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter jackets and gloves for icy mornings.

Trivia: Winnipeg’s November weather signals the start of skating season on the Red River.

Churchill

Current Conditions: -13°C, barometric pressure 1033 hPa, calm winds.

Snow showers continue through the weekend. Monday brings clearer skies with highs of -11°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 8:00 AM / 3:45 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-level winter gear.

Trivia: Churchill’s November marks the height of polar bear viewing season.

Prairies

Regina

Current Conditions: -7°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.

Clear skies Saturday with a high of -5°C. Sunday and Monday remain sunny but cold. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:53 AM / 4:49 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thermal outerwear and snow boots.

Trivia: Regina often records some of its first measurable snowfalls in mid-November.

Saskatoon

Current Conditions: -6°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, calm winds.

Sunny skies dominate the weekend, with Monday remaining clear. Highs near -3°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:58 AM / 4:49 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated parkas and gloves.

Trivia: Saskatoon’s November temperatures often drop below -10°C at night.

Western Canada

Edmonton

Current Conditions: -5°C, barometric pressure 1022 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.

The weekend remains clear, with sunny skies and highs near -4°C. Monday sees light snow late. Sunrise/Sunset: 8:02 AM / 4:41 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated boots and warm layers.

Trivia: Edmonton often records its first significant snowpack by mid-November.

Calgary, Alberta

Current Conditions: -3°C, barometric pressure 1018 hPa, calm winds.

Saturday sees sunny spells, with highs of 3°C. Sunday and Monday remain dry but cloudy, with highs hovering near 2°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:58 AM / 4:51 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Lightweight layers with wind-resistant outerwear.

Trivia: Calgary’s Chinook winds often create rapid thaws in November, leading to fluctuating temperatures.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Current Conditions: Rain, 9°C, barometric pressure 1008 hPa, southeast winds at 10 km/h.

Rain persists Saturday, easing slightly Sunday. Monday brings renewed showers, with highs near 11°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:26 AM / 4:32 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Durable rain boots and waterproof jackets.

Trivia: Vancouver experiences its wettest month in November, averaging over 200 mm of rainfall.

Northern Canada

Dawson City, Yukon

Current Conditions: -15°C, barometric pressure 1030 hPa, light winds.

Light snow showers through the weekend with highs near -13°C. Monday clears but remains frigid. Sunrise/Sunset: 9:20 AM / 3:48 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-grade gear to handle extreme cold.

Trivia: Dawson City’s snow often reaches 20 cm depth by mid-November, setting the stage for snowmobile season.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Current Conditions: -16°C, barometric pressure 1032 hPa, calm winds.

Clear skies Saturday turn to light snow by Sunday evening. Monday remains cold with highs near -14°C. Sunrise/Sunset: 9:05 AM / 3:41 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-rated winter coats and thermal gloves.

Trivia: Yellowknife’s November daylight is shrinking rapidly, with just over six hours of sun this weekend.

Alert

Current Conditions: -23°C, barometric pressure 1040 hPa, northeast winds at 20 km/h.

Clear but bitterly cold all weekend, with highs near -20°C. Sunrise/Sunset: Polar night; the sun will not rise until February.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Full polar survival gear.

Trivia: Alert experiences total darkness in November, with the sun not rising above the horizon.