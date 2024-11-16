Canadian Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast: November 16–18, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – From the bustling cities of the south to the Arctic outposts in the north, this weekend’s weather reveals Canada’s incredible diversity. With snowstorms in the prairies, coastal rains, and Arctic cold gripping the territories, every region has unique conditions to prepare for. This report provides ALL community forecasts with detailed weather conditions, barometric pressure, winds, wardrobe suggestions, and historical weather trivia.
Remember if you don’t like the weather, wait a minute and it may very well change. Winter weather can be very unpredictable.
Atlantic Canada
St. John’s, Newfoundland
Current Conditions: Overcast, 6°C, barometric pressure 1008 hPa, southeast winds at 15 km/h.
- Forecast: Rain persists Saturday, easing into scattered showers Sunday. Monday clears with cooler highs of 4°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 7:12 AM / 4:27 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof jackets and sturdy footwear.
Trivia: November’s frequent Atlantic storms make St. John’s one of Canada’s windiest cities this time of year.
Saint John, New Brunswick
Current Conditions: Cloudy, 5°C, barometric pressure 1014 hPa, calm winds.
- Forecast: Light rain Saturday transitions to partly cloudy skies Sunday. Monday is cooler but dry, with highs around 5°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 7:22 AM / 4:39 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Rain gear and layered clothing.
Trivia: November fog frequently blankets the Saint John region, driven by the temperature contrasts from the Bay of Fundy.
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Current Conditions: Cloudy, 8°C, barometric pressure 1012 hPa, southwest winds at 10 km/h.
- Forecast: Rain continues Saturday, clearing Sunday morning. Monday is dry with highs of 6°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 7:16 AM / 4:41 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof boots and umbrellas.
Trivia: Halifax averages over 150 mm of rain in November, one of its wettest months.
Quebec
Quebec City
Current Conditions: -1°C, barometric pressure 1017 hPa, northeast winds at 5 km/h.
- Forecast: Snow flurries Saturday morning give way to cloudy skies Sunday. Freezing rain is expected Monday, with highs near -2°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 6:57 AM / 4:05 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated gloves and waterproof boots.
Trivia: Quebec City’s November weather often paves the way for the annual buildup of snow needed for its famous winter carnival.
Montreal
Current Conditions: 1°C, barometric pressure 1019 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.
- Forecast: Cloudy Saturday, clearing briefly on Sunday. Freezing rain develops late Monday, with highs near 0°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 7:03 AM / 4:18 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing and footwear for icy conditions.
Trivia: Montreal often experiences its first freezing rain of the season in November, creating treacherous sidewalks.
Ontario
Toronto
Current Conditions: 4°C, barometric pressure 1015 hPa, calm winds.
- Forecast: Rain showers persist Saturday, clearing for sunny spells on Sunday. Monday is overcast, with highs of 5°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 7:08 AM / 4:48 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Rainproof outerwear and comfortable walking shoes.
Trivia: Toronto’s November weather is moderated by Lake Ontario, often delaying the first snowfall.
Thunder Bay
Current Conditions: -1°C, barometric pressure 1013 hPa, west winds at 10 km/h.
- Forecast: Snow flurries taper off by Sunday morning, leaving partly sunny skies. Monday is cooler, with highs near -1°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 7:41 AM / 4:39 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated layers and gloves for snow flurries.
Trivia: Thunder Bay is prone to lake-effect snow events in November, creating sudden weather shifts.
Manitoba
Winnipeg
Current Conditions: -5°C, barometric pressure 1021 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.
- Forecast: Snow showers Saturday taper off by the afternoon. Sunday and Monday are clear but cold, with highs of -4°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 7:40 AM / 4:42 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter jackets and gloves for icy mornings.
Trivia: Winnipeg’s November weather signals the start of skating season on the Red River.
Churchill
Current Conditions: -13°C, barometric pressure 1033 hPa, calm winds.
- Forecast: Snow showers continue through the weekend. Monday brings clearer skies with highs of -11°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 8:00 AM / 3:45 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-level winter gear.
Trivia: Churchill’s November marks the height of polar bear viewing season.
Prairies
Regina
Current Conditions: -7°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.
- Forecast: Clear skies Saturday with a high of -5°C. Sunday and Monday remain sunny but cold.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 7:53 AM / 4:49 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Thermal outerwear and snow boots.
Trivia: Regina often records some of its first measurable snowfalls in mid-November.
Saskatoon
Current Conditions: -6°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, calm winds.
- Forecast: Sunny skies dominate the weekend, with Monday remaining clear. Highs near -3°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 7:58 AM / 4:49 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated parkas and gloves.
Trivia: Saskatoon’s November temperatures often drop below -10°C at night.
Western Canada
Edmonton
Current Conditions: -5°C, barometric pressure 1022 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.
- Forecast: The weekend remains clear, with sunny skies and highs near -4°C. Monday sees light snow late.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 8:02 AM / 4:41 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated boots and warm layers.
Trivia: Edmonton often records its first significant snowpack by mid-November.
Calgary, Alberta
Current Conditions: -3°C, barometric pressure 1018 hPa, calm winds.
- Forecast: Saturday sees sunny spells, with highs of 3°C. Sunday and Monday remain dry but cloudy, with highs hovering near 2°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 7:58 AM / 4:51 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Lightweight layers with wind-resistant outerwear.
Trivia: Calgary’s Chinook winds often create rapid thaws in November, leading to fluctuating temperatures.
Vancouver, British Columbia
Current Conditions: Rain, 9°C, barometric pressure 1008 hPa, southeast winds at 10 km/h.
- Forecast: Rain persists Saturday, easing slightly Sunday. Monday brings renewed showers, with highs near 11°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 7:26 AM / 4:32 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Durable rain boots and waterproof jackets.
Trivia: Vancouver experiences its wettest month in November, averaging over 200 mm of rainfall.
Northern Canada
Dawson City, Yukon
Current Conditions: -15°C, barometric pressure 1030 hPa, light winds.
- Forecast: Light snow showers through the weekend with highs near -13°C. Monday clears but remains frigid.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 9:20 AM / 3:48 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-grade gear to handle extreme cold.
Trivia: Dawson City’s snow often reaches 20 cm depth by mid-November, setting the stage for snowmobile season.
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
Current Conditions: -16°C, barometric pressure 1032 hPa, calm winds.
- Forecast: Clear skies Saturday turn to light snow by Sunday evening. Monday remains cold with highs near -14°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: 9:05 AM / 3:41 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-rated winter coats and thermal gloves.
Trivia: Yellowknife’s November daylight is shrinking rapidly, with just over six hours of sun this weekend.
Alert
Current Conditions: -23°C, barometric pressure 1040 hPa, northeast winds at 20 km/h.
- Forecast: Clear but bitterly cold all weekend, with highs near -20°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Polar night; the sun will not rise until February.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Full polar survival gear.
Trivia: Alert experiences total darkness in November, with the sun not rising above the horizon.