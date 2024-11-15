Thunder Bay Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Person Vanessa Desrosiers

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 37-year-old Vanessa Desrosiers, who has been missing since November 6th.

Desrosiers was last heard from on the evening of November 6th and her current whereabouts are unknown.

She is described as a Caucasian female with black shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs around 160 lbs. Desrosiers also has a distinctive star tattoo above her right eyebrow.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

If you have any information that could assist in locating Vanessa Desrosiers, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.