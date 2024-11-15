New Regulations Aim to Strengthen Canada’s International Student Program

OTTAWA – NEWS – Canada has long been a top destination for international students, drawn by its diverse society, high-quality education, and potential pathways to work and immigration. However, to ensure the program’s continued success and protect students, the federal government is implementing new regulations.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is taking steps to combat fraud and address concerns about student vulnerability within the International Student Program. These changes come as Canada aims to adjust its temporary resident population to align with long-term economic goals.

“By fixing the off-campus work limit to 24 hours per week, we’re striking the right balance between providing work opportunities and helping students stay focused on their education,” said Immigration Minister Marc Miller. “We also expect institutions to support our efforts to preserve the integrity of the International Student Program. International students should have a positive, successful experience in Canada, and the important changes made today will help with that.”

Key Changes:

Off-Campus Work Limit: Eligible international students can now work up to 24 hours per week off-campus while classes are in session. This change aims to balance work opportunities with academic focus.

Eligible international students can now work up to 24 hours per week off-campus while classes are in session. This change aims to balance work opportunities with academic focus. Study Permit Transfers: Students must now apply for a new study permit before changing educational institutions, enhancing program integrity.

Students must now apply for a new study permit before changing educational institutions, enhancing program integrity. Designated Learning Institution (DLI) Accountability: DLIs play a crucial role in protecting the program. Those that fail to submit compliance reports or verify acceptance letters could face suspension from accepting new international students for up to a year.

Enhanced Oversight:

These measures aim to provide greater oversight of the International Student Program, safeguarding students’ academic experiences and protecting them from exploitation.

Other Important Information: