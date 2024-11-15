New ABPA Report Highlights First Nations Leadership in Carbon Credit and Nature-Based Climate Solutions

First Nations Leadership in Carbon Credit and Nature-Based Climate Solutions

Robinson-Superior Treaty Territory, Thunder Bay, ON – The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association (ABPA) has released a groundbreaking report that sheds light on the crucial role of First Nations communities in tackling climate change through carbon credit initiatives and nature-based solutions.

The report, titled “Facilitating Projects on Crown and Public Lands in Canada’s Greenhouse Gas Offset Credit System: A Northern Ontario Focus,” emphasizes the importance of recognizing and incorporating First Nations knowledge systems, land stewardship practices, and self-determination in climate action.

“Our new report is a call to action for the Canadian and Provincial government to embrace First Nations’ leadership in the carbon markets,” said Jason Rasevych, President of ABPA. “By adopting our recommendations, the government can demonstrate its commitment to reconciliation and create a more sustainable future for all Canadians.”

The report offers 18 concrete recommendations to both the federal and Ontario governments aimed at improving the Improved Forest Management (IFM) protocol for public lands and advancing reconciliation. These recommendations include:

Recognizing First Nations’ carbon rights: Acknowledging and respecting First Nations inherent rights to carbon resources within their traditional territories.

Ensuring Indigenous leadership: Guaranteeing that First Nations communities lead all projects taking place on public lands within their territories.

Guaranteeing Free, Prior and Informed Consent: Enshrining the principle of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) from First Nations for all projects affecting their lands and resources.

Developing protocols for diverse land use types: Expanding the IFM protocol to encompass a wider range of land use types, reflecting the diversity of First Nations traditional practices.

Recognizing Indigenous Protected Conservation Areas (IPCAs): Supporting the establishment and recognition of IPCAs as a key tool for conservation and climate action.

Improving Monitoring, Measurement, and Verification (MMV) programs: Developing robust MMV programs that incorporate First Nations knowledge and data sovereignty.

Prioritizing data and knowledge sovereignty: Ensuring that First Nations communities have control over data and knowledge generated from projects on their lands.

Supporting economic empowerment and sovereignty: Providing resources and opportunities for First Nations to participate in and benefit from carbon credit markets.

Rasevych further emphasized the significance of this report, stating, “This report is not just about protecting our environment; it’s about protecting our rights, our cultures, and our communities. We are the original stewards of this land, and we have the knowledge and the responsibility to lead the way to a more sustainable future.”

The ABPA’s report provides a valuable roadmap for governments and industry to engage meaningfully with First Nations communities in the development and implementation of carbon credit projects and nature-based climate solutions. It highlights the importance of recognizing First Nations rights, knowledge, and leadership in creating a more sustainable future for all.