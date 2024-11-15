Fort William First Nation Opposes OPG Kakabeka Falls Redevelopment

Fort William FN – NEWS – Fort William First Nation is voicing strong opposition to Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) planned $200 million redevelopment of the Kakabeka Falls Generating Station. The First Nation is denouncing OPG’s lack of consultation and engagement regarding the project, which is slated to begin construction in spring 2025.

The Kakabeka Falls Generating Station holds deep historical, cultural, and spiritual significance for Fort William First Nation. The original hydroelectric facility, built over 120 years ago without consultation, caused significant damage to the First Nation’s cultural heritage and traditional way of life.

“OPG has failed to engage respectfully with Fort William First Nation and is not willing to listen to our community’s concerns or input,” stated Chief Michele Solomon. “Instead, OPG continues to push ahead with construction planning without any consideration for our cultural values and traditional land uses.”

The First Nation is particularly concerned about the lack of archaeological fieldwork at the site, which is a known historical travel route and cultural site. With a registered burial site already on the property, there are concerns that the redevelopment could disturb further archaeological finds and artifacts.

Chief Solomon expressed these concerns, stating, “We don’t want a repeat of what happened with Parks Canada in Nipigon where a flawed process led to the unearthing of 600-year-old Indigenous ancestral remains.”

The potential impact on fisheries, species at risk, and site contamination are also major concerns for the community.

Despite their opposition, Fort William First Nation remains open to responsible development. “There is a path forward for responsible development, and Fort William First Nation typically supports project proponents who come to work collaboratively and respectfully with our Nation,” Chief Solomon explained. “In this instance, OPG needs to urgently adjust their approach.”

The First Nation emphasizes the importance of meaningful collaboration and respect for First Nation territory. “We demand respect for our First Nation territory from all industry, which includes meaningful collaboration on decisions that affect our lands. The era of industry bulldozing through First Nation lands is over,” asserted Chief Solomon.

Fort William First Nation is calling on OPG to reconsider its approach and engage in meaningful consultation with the community to ensure the protection of their cultural heritage and environmental concerns.