Announcement on Country on the Bay Music Festival

THUNDER BAY – MUSIC – Our friends over at Acadia Broadcasting share that, “Currently, behind the scenes, preparations are underway for the development of another substantial music festival in Thunder Bay. This year, the event will follow the same pattern as Country on the Bay as previous years. After three successful years of the Country on the Bay festival, the management team has made the decision to rebrand the event to accommodate a more diverse and enduring format. The festival will now feature a wide range of musical genres, ensuring that it can cater to the diverse tastes of the community. This decision has been made to expand the festival’s appeal and ensure its long-term viability.

“In the coming weeks, festival organizers and partners will announce a newly branded festival. This rebranding will enable the festival to explore a broader range of themes, including country, rock, classic hits, and beyond. By embracing this rebranding, the festival aims to meet the high demand for such events in our city.

“Although the Country on the Bay brand concluded in 2024, the new brand will build upon the festival’s successes in the future. Utilizing the exceptional layout and functionality of Fort William Historical Park, including its rich history of hosting major events, the available space for ticket holders, vendors, and performances is unparalleled. The partnership with the Fort continues, as does the same scheduled dates in July that the festival has committed to over the next few years. The newly branded festival will be on July 18th, 19th and 20th.

“Moving forward, VIP ticket holders with Country on the Bay will be notified of the ticket information, dates, and performers from the newly branded festival first. Honoring the commitment of a presale advantage, previous VIP ticket holders will be notified via email in the coming weeks.

“There will be a lot to look forward to with next year’s newly branded festival. Organizers have listened to the feedback by previous festival patrons, sponsors and vendors and intend to take this new festival to a new level. This will very quickly become one of Thunder Bay’s premiere events going forward. Stay tuned for a major announcement in the coming weeks.”