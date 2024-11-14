Ontario Partners with Starlink to Bring High-Speed Internet to Remote Communities

TORONTO – TECH – Ontario is taking a giant leap forward in bridging the digital divide. The provincial government has announced a new partnership with Starlink to launch the Ontario Satellite Internet (ONSAT) program. This initiative aims to bring high-speed internet access to 15,000 eligible homes and businesses in underserved areas, including those in rural, remote, and northern communities.

Starlink, a revolutionary satellite internet constellation engineered by SpaceX, utilizes a network of advanced satellites in low-Earth orbit to deliver high-speed internet capable of supporting activities like streaming, online gaming, and video calls. This technology is a game-changer for communities that have traditionally struggled with limited connectivity options.

“Our government is pleased to work with Starlink to offer a highly advanced satellite internet service that will help people living and working in the hardest to reach areas of the province access high-speed internet,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “This initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring every community across Ontario has access to reliable internet by the end of 2025,” she added.

The ONSAT program is a key part of Ontario’s nearly $4 billion investment in expanding high-speed internet access across the province. This represents the largest single investment in high-speed internet by any provincial government in Canadian history.

Michael Lindsay, President and CEO of Infrastructure Ontario, emphasized the importance of this program, stating, “As we work to deliver high-speed internet access for Ontarians across the province, satellite offers the value and feasibility to provide high-speed internet specifically to some of our province’s hardest to reach regions.”

The program also emphasizes collaboration with Indigenous communities. Darren Harper, President and CEO of Maawandoon, an Indigenous-owned company, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “By partnering with Maawandoon, we are ensuring that engagement is done thoughtfully and respectfully. Through Infrastructure Ontario, our collective focus will deliver critical infrastructure and create long-lasting socio-economic benefits for Indigenous communities across the Nations in Ontario.”

FSET, another key partner in the project, echoed this sentiment. “FSET is proud to deploy Starlink to assist with advanced digital equity and bridge the digital divide for Indigenous communities across Ontario,” said Nicole Brown, CEO and Managing Partner of FSET. “We are dedicated to transforming connectivity for remote communities, ensuring that even the most isolated regions have access to dependable internet,” she added.

The ONSAT program is expected to launch in June 2025. More details about the program and the registration process will be available in Spring 2025. This initiative promises to bring significant benefits to underserved communities across Ontario, opening up new opportunities for education, economic development, and access to essential online services.