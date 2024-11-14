November 14 2024 Winnipeg Crimebeat Report

Please be advised: Information contained in this report may relate to issues of violence or trauma, which could be distressing for some individuals. Be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you.

Winnipeg – Crimebeat – Winnipeg Police have been kept busy as usual with a number of motor vehicle collisions and other crime investigations.

Motor Vehicle Collisions Under Investigation

Two separate motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians occurred in Winnipeg.

Incident 1 (C24-266278): On November 13th, at approximately 9:56 p.m., a female pedestrian in her 30s was struck by a vehicle on Portage Avenue and Tylehurst Street. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries but is now in stable condition.

Traffic Collision Investigators have assumed both investigations, and no charges have been laid at this time.

Witnesses Sought:

Anyone with information or dash camera footage related to either collision is asked to contact the Traffic Division at 204-986-7085 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Sexual Exploitation Arrest (R23-62245)

A 51-year-old Winnipeg man, Troy David Wensel, has been arrested and charged with Sexual Assault, Sexual Exploitation, and Obtaining Sexual Services from a Person Under 18 years of age. The charges stem from an investigation that began in November 2023 after a youth reported being sexually assaulted while incarcerated at a youth custody facility in Manitoba.

Explanation of Charges:

Sexual Assault (Section 271, Criminal Code): This charge encompasses a range of non-consensual sexual acts, from unwanted touching to rape. It carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, or 14 years if the assault involved a weapon, threats, or caused bodily harm.

Important Note: All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wensel has been released with conditions prohibiting access to anyone under 18, as mandated by the Criminal Code.

Support for Survivors:

The Winnipeg Police Service encourages survivors of sexual assault to come forward. Resources include:

Sex Crimes Unit: 204-986-6245

Cybertip.ca: For reporting online sexual exploitation of children

WPS Victim Services: 204-986-6350

Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line: 204-786-8631

Firearm Arrests (C24-263831)

Five individuals were arrested on November 10th after a traffic stop revealed a loaded .22 revolver with a tampered serial number inside their vehicle. All five face numerous firearms-related charges, including:

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm (Section 95(1), Criminal Code): This charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of three years imprisonment for a first offence, and five years for subsequent offences.

The individuals also face various other charges, including possession contrary to a prohibition order, failing to comply with probation orders, and driving offences.

One individual was detained in custody, while the others were released on Undertakings as mandated by the Criminal Code.

Remember: It is crucial to remember that all individuals charged with these offences are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.