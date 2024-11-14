Northern Ontario Indigenous Communities Weather Report: November 14 – 16, 2024

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Winter conditions are steadily settling across Northern Ontario, with many communities experiencing snow, cold temperatures, and icy winds. This detailed report includes the weather outlook for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Marten Falls

Current Conditions: Cloudy, -5°C, barometric pressure 1021 hPa, northwest winds at 15 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:48 AM

7:48 AM Sunset: 4:35 PM

Forecast:

November 14: Snow flurries with a high near -3°C. Low of -8°C overnight.

Snow flurries with a high near -3°C. Low of -8°C overnight. November 15: Partly sunny, high of -2°C. Low of -9°C overnight.

Partly sunny, high of -2°C. Low of -9°C overnight. November 16: Increasing clouds, high near -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated coats, snow boots, and gloves are essential.

Trivia: Marten Falls often sees November as the start of snow-covered landscapes lasting into spring.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: Overcast, -15°C, barometric pressure 1032 hPa, light winds.

Sunrise: 8:23 AM

8:23 AM Sunset: 4:15 PM

Forecast:

November 14: Mostly sunny with highs near -13°C. Lows around -20°C.

Mostly sunny with highs near -13°C. Lows around -20°C. November 15: Sunny and cold, high of -12°C, dropping to -22°C at night.

Sunny and cold, high of -12°C, dropping to -22°C at night. November 16: Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, high of -11°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Full Arctic gear, including windproof jackets and thermal gloves.

Trivia: Fort Severn experiences some of the coldest November temperatures in Ontario.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Current Conditions: Light snow, -7°C, barometric pressure 1024 hPa, calm winds.

Sunrise: 7:52 AM

7:52 AM Sunset: 4:38 PM

Forecast:

November 14: Snow flurries throughout the day with a high near -5°C.

Snow flurries throughout the day with a high near -5°C. November 15: Clearing skies, high of -4°C, low of -9°C.

Clearing skies, high of -4°C, low of -9°C. November 16: Increasing clouds, high near -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof winter boots and heavy outerwear are necessary.

Trivia: November snowfall in Fort Hope often reaches significant depths, setting the stage for a long winter.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: Overcast, -8°C, barometric pressure 1025 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:59 AM

7:59 AM Sunset: 4:32 PM

Forecast:

November 14: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. High near -6°C.

Cloudy with scattered snow showers. High near -6°C. November 15: Partly sunny, high of -5°C. Low of -10°C overnight.

Partly sunny, high of -5°C. Low of -10°C overnight. November 16: Cloudy skies with a chance of light snow. High near -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated clothing and scarves for protection from biting winds.

Trivia: Sachigo Lake’s northern location often leads to significant snow accumulation by mid-November.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Current Conditions: Snow flurries, -9°C, barometric pressure 1026 hPa, calm winds.

Sunrise: 8:02 AM

8:02 AM Sunset: 4:34 PM

Forecast:

November 14: Light snow throughout the day with a high near -7°C.

Light snow throughout the day with a high near -7°C. November 15: Clearing skies, high of -6°C. Low of -12°C overnight.

Clearing skies, high of -6°C. Low of -12°C overnight. November 16: Cloudy with a chance of evening flurries, high near -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-rated outerwear and boots are essential for cold temperatures.

Trivia: KI sees some of Ontario’s longest-lasting snow cover starting in November.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions: Cloudy, -7°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:58 AM

7:58 AM Sunset: 4:36 PM

Forecast:

November 14: Cloudy with snow flurries, high of -5°C.

Cloudy with snow flurries, high of -5°C. November 15: Partly cloudy, high near -4°C, low of -10°C.

Partly cloudy, high near -4°C, low of -10°C. November 16: Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, high near -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with waterproof boots to manage snowy conditions.

Trivia: Sandy Lake often transitions fully to a snow-covered landscape by mid-November.

Pikangikum

Current Conditions: Overcast, -6°C, barometric pressure 1024 hPa, light winds.

Sunrise: 7:53 AM

7:53 AM Sunset: 4:41 PM

Forecast:

November 14: Snow flurries throughout the day, high of -4°C.

Snow flurries throughout the day, high of -4°C. November 15: Clearing skies, high near -3°C.

Clearing skies, high near -3°C. November 16: Increasing clouds, high near -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Warm layers and snow boots.

Trivia: Pikangikum often sees lake-effect snow due to its proximity to regional water bodies.

Peawanuck

Current Conditions: Snow, -14°C, barometric pressure 1030 hPa, calm winds.

Sunrise: 8:18 AM

8:18 AM Sunset: 4:20 PM

Forecast:

November 14: Clear skies after light morning snow. High of -12°C.

Clear skies after light morning snow. High of -12°C. November 15: Sunny and cold, with highs near -13°C and lows near -20°C.

Sunny and cold, with highs near -13°C and lows near -20°C. November 16: Increasing clouds with a chance of evening snow, high of -11°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty Arctic wear.

Trivia: Peawanuck’s November often features some of Ontario’s harshest early winter conditions.

Attawapiskat

Current Conditions: Blowing snow, -10°C, barometric pressure 1028 hPa, northwest winds at 20 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:59 AM

7:59 AM Sunset: 4:21 PM

Forecast:

November 14: Snow tapering off by the afternoon. High near -8°C.

Snow tapering off by the afternoon. High near -8°C. November 15: Clear and cold, with highs near -9°C.

Clear and cold, with highs near -9°C. November 16: Cloudy skies with occasional flurries, high near -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Windproof jackets and face protection for cold winds.

Trivia: November winds in Attawapiskat can create extensive snowdrifts, complicating travel.