Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and PBR Team Up for Extreme Western Sports Events in January 2025

PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing and Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo Qualifier bring new excitement to 2025 Stock Show on Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 23, respectively

By Kacie Albert

FORT WORTH, Texas (November 14, 2024) – Two titans of Western sports, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) and PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will join forces this January, uniting to bring the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex two new exciting and innovative Western sports events, the ever-popular Last Cowboy Standing bull riding on Jan. 21-22 and the inaugural Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo Qualifier on Jan. 23, it was announced today.

Both the Last Cowboy Standing and Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo Qualifier will be produced by the PBR in partnership with the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo at Dickies Arena.

“Fan excitement and enthusiasm for rodeo continues to grow and the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is always on the lookout for ways to continue elevating the sport,” said FWSSR’s General Manager, Matt Carter. “Our fans are top priority and joining forces with PBR is a perfect match that will give them tremendous value and return for their ticket purchase.”

“PBR is thrilled to forge this partnership bringing exciting new events to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, one of the most iconic and respected events in Western sports,” said Sean Gleason, PBR CEO and Commissioner. “We’re excited to debut at FWSSR in the city of our organization’s new headquarters our high-stakes Last Cowboy Standing along with an event no one has seen before – the inaugural Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo Qualifier – which will begin to shape the all-star rosters for the revolutionary team-formatted rodeo scheduled for May 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.”

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, featuring 23 days of rodeo, livestock and horse shows, music, food, shopping and more, has become a top-tier destination for fans of the sport that is strongly reflected in Fort Worth’s Western vibe since moving into Dickies Arena in 2020. In partnership with PBR, the most innovative Western sports organization, the excitement and buzz for the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is poised to reach lofty new levels in 2025. With deep ties to the Fort Worth community, PBR’s first-ever event was held at Cowtown Coliseum in 1993, with the organization growing to launch new tours and reach fans across the globe, including holding venue-packed events at Dickies Arena and AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington.

Last Cowboy Standing is one of PBR’s most exhilarating event formats featuring 40 of the world’s best bull riders competing across the two-night, ride-to-advance format set to pay the winner $50,000 of the $100,000 total purse. Previously known as Bulls’ Night Out, the Stock Show now features Last Cowboy Standing, where only the toughest bull riders in the world prevail inside Dickies Arena.

On January 21, all 40 riders will attempt one bull each. The Top 25 will advance to Round 2 on January 22. Following Round 2, the evening will continue with the Top 8 advancing to Round 3, and the Top 4 to Round 4. The fifth and final round will feature each contender with a score from Round 4, with a minimum of two competitors. The slate will be wiped clean in the final round with the title of Last Cowboy Standing determined by the rider with the top score. Last Cowboy Standing is brought to you by PlainsCapital Bank.

Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo Qualifier, held on January 23 at Dickies Arena, features five teams of rodeo all-stars vying for their overall seed for the forthcoming and highly anticipated Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo on May 16 at AT&T Stadium and their piece of the $100,000 Qualifier purse. With an upbeat contemporary production and revolutionary timed starts, Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo Qualifier is rodeo reimagined where the teams, coached by noted rodeo legends, compete in disciplines that include barrel racing, steer wrestling, bareback riding, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping and team roping, as a team of two. Times and scores will be added together to determine the event’s overall team champion, in addition to the discipline seeds for Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo on May 16.

The Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo Qualifier replaces what was called the Texas Champions Challenge, a bracket-style progressive rodeo format with head-to-head competition that was traditionally held on the first Thursday of the FWSSR’s 23-day run.

Tickets purchased for the Bulls’ Night Out and Texas Champions Challenge events on January 21, 22 and 23 remain valid for Last Cowboy Standing and Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo Qualifier.

About the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo :

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is set to “Hustle and Show,” in 2025 as it welcomes more than 13,000 youth from across Texas competing for more than $7 million in scholarships and auction receipts, and more than 1.2 million visitors from around the world. Encounter tantalizing food, shopping, livestock shows, live music, carnival-midway, equestrian competitions, petting zoo and much more with a rodeo in the famed Dickies Arena that caps off an amazing experience. Make plans today by visiting www.fwssr.com then get ready for a legendary good time at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo – January 17 through February 8.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders) :

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—eight teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. The organization’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.