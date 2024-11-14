Defend Against “Porch Pirates” This Holiday Season

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – You spend all that time shopping online for that perfect gift, and order it with your hard-earned money, and then as you track the package being delivered, you are excited to get a notification that your gift has been delivered, only to arrive home to find it no where to be scene.

You have been the victim of a porch pirate.

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding residents to be vigilant against “porch pirates” – thieves who target packages left unattended on doorsteps.

As online shopping increases, so do opportunities for thieves to snatch deliveries. To protect your purchases and deter these criminals, the OPP recommends the following:

Safeguard Your Deliveries:

Require a Signature: Ensure your packages require a signature upon delivery, preventing them from being left unattended.

Ship to a Safe Location: If you're not home during the day, consider having packages delivered to a trusted neighbour, friend, or relative who will be available to receive them.

Workplace Delivery: If your employer allows it, have packages delivered to your workplace.

Track Your Packages: Monitor your deliveries online to anticipate their arrival and plan to be home when they are delivered.

In-Store or Curbside Pickup: Whenever possible, choose in-store or curbside pickup options to avoid deliveries altogether.

Deter Porch Pirates:

Install Security Cameras: Visible security cameras can act as a powerful deterrent to thieves.

Post Surveillance Signage: Clearly display signs indicating that your property is under video surveillance.

Out-of-Sight Delivery: Request that packages be left at a rear or side door, out of sight from the street.

Report Suspicious Activity:

If you have been a victim of package theft, report the incident to your local police service and the shipping company. If you witness suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

By taking these precautions, you can help ensure your holiday deliveries arrive safely and don’t fall into the hands of porch pirates.