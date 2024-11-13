Weather Report: Northwestern Ontario – November 13, 14, and 15, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The weather across Northwestern Ontario over the next three days is expected to feature varying conditions, including periods of light rain, cloudy skies, and occasional sun.

Overall across much of the region, temperatures are above seasonal averages.

Communities such as Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong will see a mix of fall and winter weather, with seasonal chill and scattered precipitation.

Kenora

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, 0°C, barometric pressure 1019 hPa, northwest winds at 15 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:25 AM

7:25 AM Sunset: 4:40 PM

Forecast:

November 13: Mainly cloudy with occasional clearing. High of 3°C, low of -2°C overnight.

Mainly cloudy with occasional clearing. High of 3°C, low of -2°C overnight. November 14: Overcast with light rain in the afternoon. High of 5°C, low of -1°C.

Overcast with light rain in the afternoon. High of 5°C, low of -1°C. November 15: A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A warm jacket and gloves for chilly mornings, with waterproof outerwear for Thursday’s rain.

Trivia: Kenora often transitions to snow cover in late November, but the early part of the month frequently sees above-freezing highs.

Dryden

Current Conditions: Clear, -1°C, barometric pressure 1021 hPa, light winds.

Sunrise: 7:28 AM

7:28 AM Sunset: 4:38 PM

Forecast:

November 13: Partly sunny, high of 2°C. Low of -3°C with increasing cloudiness overnight.

Partly sunny, high of 2°C. Low of -3°C with increasing cloudiness overnight. November 14: Cloudy with light drizzle late in the day. High of 4°C, low of -2°C.

Cloudy with light drizzle late in the day. High of 4°C, low of -2°C. November 15: Sunny with some passing clouds, high near 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Dress in layers to stay comfortable as temperatures fluctuate between morning chill and mild afternoons.

Trivia: Dryden is often one of the first communities in Northwestern Ontario to experience measurable snowfall by mid-November.

Fort Frances

Current Conditions: Misty, -2°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, calm winds.

Sunrise: 7:31 AM

7:31 AM Sunset: 4:37 PM

Forecast:

November 13: Cloudy in the morning, clearing by afternoon. High of 3°C. Low of -3°C.

Cloudy in the morning, clearing by afternoon. High of 3°C. Low of -3°C. November 14: Overcast with a chance of drizzle late in the day. High of 4°C, low near -1°C.

Overcast with a chance of drizzle late in the day. High of 4°C, low near -1°C. November 15: Mainly sunny, high of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A scarf and gloves for early morning mist, transitioning to lighter layers for the afternoon.

Trivia: Fort Frances often sees its first sustained snow cover in mid-November, but lighter precipitation like drizzle or sleet is common beforehand.

Atikokan

Current Conditions: Clear, -3°C, barometric pressure 1024 hPa, calm winds.

Sunrise: 7:35 AM

7:35 AM Sunset: 4:37 PM

Forecast:

November 13: Sunny with occasional clouds, high near 3°C. Overnight low of -4°C.

Sunny with occasional clouds, high near 3°C. Overnight low of -4°C. November 14: Increasing clouds with a chance of drizzle in the afternoon. High of 5°C, low of -1°C.

Increasing clouds with a chance of drizzle in the afternoon. High of 5°C, low of -1°C. November 15: Mostly sunny, high of 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter jackets and insulated boots are recommended for early mornings, with lighter outerwear for daytime.

Trivia: Atikokan’s surrounding boreal forest often creates microclimates, leading to colder mornings than neighboring areas.

Sioux Lookout

Current Conditions: Overcast, -4°C, barometric pressure 1020 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:37 AM

7:37 AM Sunset: 4:33 PM

Forecast:

November 13: Mainly cloudy with occasional sunny breaks. High of 2°C, low of -3°C overnight.

Mainly cloudy with occasional sunny breaks. High of 2°C, low of -3°C overnight. November 14: Overcast with light drizzle possible late in the day. High of 3°C, low of -2°C.

Overcast with light drizzle possible late in the day. High of 3°C, low of -2°C. November 15: Partly sunny, high near 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing and a waterproof jacket for Thursday’s drizzle.

Trivia: Sioux Lookout often experiences significant cloud cover in November, setting the stage for winter snowfall later in the month.

Pickle Lake

Current Conditions: Snow flurries, -5°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, northwest winds at 15 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:40 AM

7:40 AM Sunset: 4:30 PM

Forecast:

November 13: Light snow ending by late morning, then overcast. High of -2°C, low of -8°C.

Light snow ending by late morning, then overcast. High of -2°C, low of -8°C. November 14: Cloudy with light snow in the evening. High of -3°C, low of -7°C.

Cloudy with light snow in the evening. High of -3°C, low of -7°C. November 15: Clearing skies with a high near -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated winter clothing and snow boots are essential.

Trivia: Pickle Lake frequently sees its first significant snowpack by early November, with temperatures steadily dropping into winter.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

Current Conditions: Light snow, -4°C, barometric pressure 1022 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:34 AM

7:34 AM Sunset: 4:34 PM

Forecast:

November 13: Cloudy with light snow tapering off in the afternoon. High of -2°C, low of -6°C.

Cloudy with light snow tapering off in the afternoon. High of -2°C, low of -6°C. November 14: Overcast with light snow possible late in the evening. High of -1°C, low of -4°C.

Overcast with light snow possible late in the evening. High of -1°C, low of -4°C. November 15: Partly sunny, high near -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Dress warmly with layered clothing and insulated gloves to handle brisk winds and snow.

Trivia: Red Lake and Ear Falls often see lake-effect snow in November, especially during strong westerly winds.

Nipigon and Terrace Bay

Current Conditions: Overcast, -3°C, barometric pressure 1024 hPa, calm winds.

Sunrise: 7:33 AM

7:33 AM Sunset: 4:41 PM

Forecast:

November 13: Mainly cloudy, high of 2°C, low of -5°C overnight.

Mainly cloudy, high of 2°C, low of -5°C overnight. November 14: Overcast with a slight chance of drizzle late in the day. High of 4°C, low of 0°C.

Overcast with a slight chance of drizzle late in the day. High of 4°C, low of 0°C. November 15: Sunny, high near 5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Prepare for cooler mornings with warm coats and gloves. A rain jacket may be useful Thursday.

Trivia: Nipigon and Terrace Bay often experience their first measurable snowfalls in early November.

Armstrong

Current Conditions: Light snow, -7°C, barometric pressure 1025 hPa, northwest winds at 15 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:37 AM

7:37 AM Sunset: 4:38 PM

Forecast:

November 13: Snow flurries ending by afternoon, high near -4°C. Low of -10°C overnight.

Snow flurries ending by afternoon, high near -4°C. Low of -10°C overnight. November 14: Cloudy with light snow possible in the evening. High of -3°C, low of -8°C.

Cloudy with light snow possible in the evening. High of -3°C, low of -8°C. November 15: Clearing skies, high of -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-rated outerwear and snow boots are essential for Armstrong’s frigid mornings.

Trivia: Armstrong frequently sees prolonged snow cover by mid-November, making it one of the region’s colder locations.