Thunder Bay Weather Forecast for November 13 to 15 2024

Current Conditions (Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – 6:00 AM EST)

Temperature: 3°C

3°C Condition: Mainly Clear

Mainly Clear Pressure: 102.2 kPa (Falling)

102.2 kPa (Falling) Humidity: 83%

83% Wind: SSE 12 km/h

SSE 12 km/h Visibility: 24 km

Thunder Bay – Weather – Above seasonal average temperatures are expected for Wednesday in Thunder Bay. The average temperature for November 13, 2024 is 2°C with lows of =7°C.

While many have expected snow by now, there is a possibility of snow showers by Sunday, but overall temperatures will remain above normal over the coming week.

Detailed Forecast

Wednesday, November 13, 2024:

Thunder Bay will experience mainly cloudy skies today with temperatures rising to a mild 8°C. Winds from the south will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h by morning before tapering off in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1, posing minimal risk for sun exposure.

Tonight:

Skies will remain mainly cloudy, with temperatures dipping slightly to a low of 2°C. Winds will stay light, maintaining comfortable overnight conditions.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Layered clothing is ideal for the mild daytime high of 8°C, paired with a light jacket or sweater. Add a scarf or gloves for the cooler evening hours.

Thursday, November 14, 2024:

Expect overcast skies throughout the day, with a 30% chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the east, increasing to 20 km/h near noon. The temperature will peak at 9°C, making it another mild day for November.

Thursday Night:

Cloudy conditions will persist overnight with a low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

A waterproof jacket or umbrella is recommended for potential drizzle. Comfortable shoes and a light coat will suffice for the moderate temperatures.

Friday, November 15, 2024:

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate Friday’s weather, with highs reaching 9°C. Conditions will be calm and mild, making it a pleasant end to the week.

Friday Night:

Clear skies are forecast for the evening, with temperatures dropping sharply to -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Dress warmly for the cool night, with a winter jacket, gloves, and a hat as temperatures fall below freezing. During the day, a sweater or light jacket will be suitable.

Looking Ahead

Saturday, November 16, 2024:

Cloudy skies are expected to return with a high of 8°C. Showers may develop late into the evening, with a 40% chance of rain and a low of 5°C overnight.

Weather Trivia for Thunder Bay

November is often unpredictable in Thunder Bay, with dramatic temperature swings caused by southern winds bringing mild air, followed by Arctic fronts that drop temperatures quickly. These swings make November a transitional month between fall and winter.

Summary

Thunder Bay’s weather for the next three days will feature mild daytime highs of 8-9°C, mostly cloudy skies, and the chance of drizzle on Thursday afternoon. Cooler nights, particularly Friday night, will signal a return to frostier conditions.