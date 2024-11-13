Sioux Lookout Man Charged with Trespassing at Night

Sioux Lookout, ON – A Sioux Lookout man is facing charges after police observed him trespassing and acting suspiciously around vehicles in the early morning hours.

On October 28th, 2024, shortly after 5:00 AM, officers from the Sioux Lookout detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol when they noticed an individual with a flashlight behaving suspiciously near Second Avenue North. The individual was seen attempting to enter vehicles in the area.

Understanding Trespassing Charges

Under Canadian law, trespassing is the act of entering or remaining on someone else’s property without permission. This includes private property, such as residential homes and yards, as well as commercial properties and public spaces with restricted access.

“Trespassing at night” specifically refers to trespassing on someone’s property between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM. This is considered a more serious offence due to the increased potential for criminal activity under the cover of darkness.

Penalties for trespassing can range from fines to imprisonment, depending on the severity of the offence and the individual’s prior record.

Arrest and Charges

The individual was arrested and found to be in possession of several items that did not belong to him.

35-year-old Phillip Kakekagumick of Sioux Lookout was charged with Trespassing at Night under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Kakekagumick was held for a bail hearing and remanded to the Kenora District Jail.

Presumption of Innocence

It is important to remember that Phillip Kakekagumick is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Police Seek Public Assistance

The OPP is asking anyone who may have had items stolen from their vehicles around October 28th to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP also reminds the public to be vigilant about vehicle security and to avoid leaving valuables in plain view or leaving vehicles unlocked.