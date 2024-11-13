Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Forecast for November 13-15 2024

Far Northern Ontario Weather Report: November 13 – 15, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Far Northern Ontario continues to see the effects of the November transition into winter, with snow, cold temperatures, and gusty winds dominating the forecast. This report covers the communities of Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Marten Falls

Current Conditions: Cloudy with light snow, -10°C, barometric pressure 1025 hPa, light northwest winds.

Sunrise: 8:12 AM

8:12 AM Sunset: 4:35 PM

November 13 Forecast: Light snow ending by late afternoon, followed by clearing skies. High near -8°C, low dropping to -14°C overnight.

November 14-15: Thursday will bring clear skies with a high of -6°C. Friday remains sunny, with a slightly milder high of -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated winter jackets, gloves, and thermal boots are essential for outdoor comfort.

Weather Trivia: November snow in Marten Falls signals the beginning of long-lasting snow cover, which often remains through March.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: Overcast, -15°C, barometric pressure 1030 hPa, northeast winds at 20 km/h.

Sunrise: 8:41 AM

8:41 AM Sunset: 4:03 PM

November 13 Forecast: Snow tapering off in the afternoon. High near -14°C, low around -20°C overnight with clear skies.

November 14-15: Mostly sunny both days, with highs near -13°C and lows near -19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-rated gear, including face coverings and heavy mittens, is necessary for protection against extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: November brings the first extended period of Arctic cold to Fort Severn, often lasting through April.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Current Conditions: Cloudy with snow showers, -11°C, barometric pressure 1027 hPa, winds northwest at 10 km/h.

Sunrise: 8:20 AM

8:20 AM Sunset: 4:45 PM

November 13 Forecast: Snow flurries ending by late afternoon. High near -9°C, low of -15°C overnight.

November 14-15: Clear skies on Thursday, with a high of -7°C. Increasing cloudiness on Friday, high near -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A heavy coat, thermal gloves, and layered clothing will help combat the chilly temperatures.

Weather Trivia: November marks Fort Hope’s snow accumulation period, which creates a solid base for winter activities.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: Snow and -13°C, barometric pressure 1028 hPa, winds calm.

Sunrise: 8:31 AM

8:31 AM Sunset: 4:27 PM

November 13 Forecast: Snow diminishing in the morning with clearing skies. High of -10°C, low of -16°C overnight.

November 14-15: Sunny both days, with highs around -8°C and lows near -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter coats and insulated boots are essential for staying warm.

Weather Trivia: November snow in Sachigo Lake usually persists until late April, creating months of winter landscapes.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Current Conditions: Cloudy with snow, -12°C, barometric pressure 1026 hPa, winds northeast at 15 km/h.

Sunrise: 8:25 AM

8:25 AM Sunset: 4:41 PM

November 13 Forecast: Snow ending in the afternoon, high of -11°C. Low of -15°C with clearing skies.

November 14-15: Sunny skies both days, with daytime highs of -9°C and lows around -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered winter clothing and face coverings are recommended for cold winds.

Weather Trivia: November in Big Trout Lake often brings steady snow accumulation that forms the base for winter activities.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions: Cloudy, -9°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, light northwest winds.

Sunrise: 8:18 AM

8:18 AM Sunset: 4:38 PM

November 13 Forecast: Snow flurries ending by early afternoon. High near -8°C, low of -12°C with clear skies.

November 14-15: Clear skies Thursday, with highs near -7°C. Friday will bring increasing cloudiness, high around -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter jackets, hats, and gloves are necessary to stay comfortable outdoors.

Weather Trivia: Sandy Lake typically transitions into full winter conditions by mid-November.

Pikangikum

Current Conditions: Overcast, -8°C with snow flurries, barometric pressure 1022 hPa, light winds.

Sunrise: 8:11 AM

8:11 AM Sunset: 4:43 PM

November 13 Forecast: Snow ending by late morning, high of -6°C. Low around -10°C overnight.

November 14-15: Clear skies both days, with highs of -5°C and lows around -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with a wind-resistant jacket will help manage chilly conditions.

Weather Trivia: Pikangikum’s snowfall typically builds quickly through November, setting the stage for deep winter snow.

Cat Lake

Current Conditions: Snow showers, -10°C, barometric pressure 1025 hPa, northwest winds at 15 km/h.

Sunrise: 8:24 AM

8:24 AM Sunset: 4:39 PM

November 13 Forecast: Light snow continuing through the morning, high of -7°C. Low of -13°C overnight.

November 14-15: Clear skies expected both days, with daytime highs of -6°C and lows near -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy winter clothing, including thermal gloves and boots, is essential.

Weather Trivia: November snow in Cat Lake lays the foundation for consistent winter conditions.

Kasabonika Lake

Current Conditions: Cloudy with snow, -13°C, barometric pressure 1027 hPa, northeast winds at 10 km/h.

Sunrise: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM Sunset: 4:36 PM

November 13 Forecast: Snow tapering off by noon, high of -11°C, low of -15°C.

November 14-15: Clear skies both days, highs near -10°C and lows around -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Full winter gear is necessary to handle the ongoing cold.

Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake experiences steady snow accumulation starting in November.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

Current Conditions: Snow and -11°C, barometric pressure 1024 hPa, calm winds.

Sunrise: 8:25 AM

8:25 AM Sunset: 4:38 PM

November 13 Forecast: Snow flurries ending by early afternoon, high near -9°C. Low of -13°C overnight.

November 14-15: Sunny skies expected both days, with highs around -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated outerwear and thermal layers will keep you warm against the cold.

Weather Trivia: November’s snow typically signals the start of a long winter season in Neskantaga.

Summer Beaver

Current Conditions: Overcast with light snow, -9°C, barometric pressure 1025 hPa, winds northwest.

Sunrise: 8:19 AM

8:19 AM Sunset: 4:42 PM

November 13 Forecast: Snow showers tapering off in the afternoon, high near -8°C. Low around -12°C overnight.

November 14-15: Clear skies both days, with highs near -7°C and lows around -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter jackets, scarves, and gloves are necessary for outdoor activities.

Weather Trivia: November snow in Summer Beaver often builds rapidly, lasting through April.

Peawanuck

Current Conditions: Cloudy with snow, -15°C, barometric pressure 1030 hPa, light northeast winds.

Sunrise: 8:41 AM

8:41 AM Sunset: 4:02 PM

November 13 Forecast: Snow tapering by late morning, high of -14°C. Low of -20°C overnight.

November 14-15: Clear skies both days, with highs near -13°C and lows around -19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-rated clothing is essential for staying warm in extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: Peawanuck experiences snow cover from November to late April.

Attawapiskat

Current Conditions: Overcast, -12°C with snow showers, barometric pressure 1028 hPa, northeast winds at 10 km/h.

Sunrise: 8:34 AM

8:34 AM Sunset: 4:10 PM

November 13 Forecast: Snow ending by late morning, high near -11°C. Low of -16°C overnight.

November 14-15: Clear skies both days, with daytime highs around -10°C and lows near -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter coats, hats, and gloves are essential for outdoor comfort.

Weather Trivia: Attawapiskat’s November snow often forms a thick cover that lasts into spring.