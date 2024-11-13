Canada Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast: November 13 – 15, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As we embrace mid-November, Canadians from the Atlantic shores to the Pacific coastline and up to the Arctic expanse are experiencing the diverse weather that defines our vast nation.

This comprehensive forecast covers the next three days, offering detailed insights into current conditions, expected weather patterns, and helpful wardrobe suggestions for communities across Canada.

Let’s explore what the weather has in store from St. John’s to Alert.

Newfoundland and Labrador

St. John’s

Current Conditions: The capital city wakes up to overcast skies with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa, indicating stable atmospheric conditions. Winds are moderate from the southeast at 20 km/h, bringing in moist air from the Atlantic.

Forecast: Expect periods of light rain throughout November 13 and 14, with temperatures hovering between 5°C and 7°C. By November 15, the rain is expected to taper off, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Winds will shift to the southwest at 25 km/h.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:08 AM, Sunset at 4:29 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof jackets and sturdy boots are advisable to stay dry during the rainy spells. Layering is key to adjust to the cool temperatures.

Historical Trivia: St. John’s holds the record for being the foggiest city in Canada, with an average of 124 foggy days per year due to the meeting of the cold Labrador Current and the warm Gulf Stream.

New Brunswick

Saint John

Current Conditions: Saint John experiences partly cloudy skies with a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Light northwest winds at 15 km/h prevail, keeping the air crisp.

Forecast: A mix of sun and cloud is expected over the next three days, with temperatures ranging from 3°C to 6°C. No significant weather warnings are in effect.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:22 AM, Sunset at 4:47 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing and a warm coat are recommended to adapt to the cool days and colder evenings.

Historical Trivia: Saint John is renowned for the “Reversing Falls,” where the Bay of Fundy’s powerful tides force the Saint John River to flow backward.

Nova Scotia

Halifax

Current Conditions: Halifax wakes to light rain, with a barometric pressure of 1008 hPa indicating a low-pressure system. Winds are brisk from the southwest at 25 km/h.

Forecast: Rain is expected to continue through November 13 and 14, with temperatures between 6°C and 9°C. By November 15, skies will begin to clear, and temperatures may rise slightly.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:05 AM, Sunset at 4:47 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: An umbrella and waterproof outerwear are essential for navigating the wet conditions. Waterproof footwear is also recommended.

Historical Trivia: Halifax’s harbor is one of the world’s largest natural harbors, often contributing to its foggy and wet weather conditions.

Quebec

Quebec City

Current Conditions: Under clear skies, Quebec City enjoys a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa, suggesting high-pressure and stable weather. Winds are calm, offering a serene morning.

Forecast: The next few days will feature sunny skies with chilly temperatures ranging from -2°C to 3°C. Nights will be cold, so be prepared for frost.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 6:44 AM, Sunset at 4:14 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Warm coats, scarves, and gloves are recommended to stay comfortable during the crisp days and cold nights.

Historical Trivia: Quebec City often sees its first significant snowfall in November, marking the beginning of its long winter season.

Montreal

Current Conditions: Montreal enjoys partly sunny conditions with a barometric pressure of 1018 hPa. Light northeast winds at 10 km/h keep the atmosphere fresh.

Forecast: Temperatures will stay cool, ranging from 0°C to 5°C, with no precipitation expected. Skies will remain mostly clear, providing ample sunshine.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 6:50 AM, Sunset at 4:23 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layer up with sweaters and jackets to adjust to daytime warmth and cooler evenings.

Historical Trivia: Montreal’s Mount Royal can influence local weather, creating microclimates across different parts of the city.

Ontario

Toronto

Current Conditions: Toronto experiences cloudy skies with a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Winds are light from the west at 15 km/h.

Forecast: There’s a chance of showers on November 14, with temperatures between 4°C and 8°C. Skies will clear up by November 15.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:05 AM, Sunset at 4:54 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Carry an umbrella and wear a light waterproof jacket to stay dry during potential showers.

Historical Trivia: Lake Ontario’s moderating effect often results in milder temperatures in Toronto compared to inland areas.

Greater Sudbury

Current Conditions: Overcast skies with a barometric pressure of 1018 hPa set the scene in Greater Sudbury. Light northwest winds at 10 km/h are present.

Forecast: Cool temperatures between -2°C and 3°C are expected, with potential light snow flurries on November 14 and 15.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:17 AM, Sunset at 4:55 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter coats and boots are advisable, especially if snow begins to accumulate.

Historical Trivia: Sudbury is home to the Big Nickel, a nine-meter replica of a 1951 Canadian nickel, symbolizing its rich mining history.

Sault Ste. Marie

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy skies prevail with a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa. Winds are calm, making for a pleasant day.

Forecast: Temperatures will hover between 0°C and 5°C, with possible lake-effect snow showers due to its proximity to Lake Superior.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:35 AM, Sunset at 5:14 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Dress warmly with layers and be prepared for sudden snow flurries.

Historical Trivia: Sault Ste. Marie’s unique position between two Great Lakes makes it a hotspot for lake-effect weather phenomena.

Thunder Bay

Current Conditions: Clear skies dominate Thunder Bay, with a barometric pressure of 1022 hPa and light southwest winds at 10 km/h.

Forecast: Sunny skies are expected to continue, with temperatures ranging from -5°C to 2°C. Nights will be particularly cold.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:48 AM, Sunset at 5:10 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter attire, including hats and gloves, is essential to combat the cold.

Historical Trivia: Thunder Bay is often one of the coldest spots in Ontario during the winter, known for its brisk temperatures.

Manitoba

Winnipeg

Current Conditions: Under clear skies, Winnipeg reports a barometric pressure of 1025 hPa. Gentle westerly winds at 15 km/h are present.

Forecast: Temperatures will range from -7°C to 0°C, remaining dry and sunny over the next few days.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:36 AM, Sunset at 4:47 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy winter coats and thermal wear are recommended to stay warm during the chilly days.

Historical Trivia: Often nicknamed “Winterpeg,” the city is known for its cold and windy winters.

Churchill

Current Conditions: Overcast conditions with a barometric pressure of 1018 hPa are observed. Northerly winds at 25 km/h bring a chill to the air.

Forecast: Snow showers are expected over the next three days, with temperatures between -10°C and -5°C. Blowing snow may reduce visibility.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 8:08 AM, Sunset at 4:01 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-grade clothing, including insulated boots and parkas, is necessary for comfort and safety.

Historical Trivia: Churchill is known as the “Polar Bear Capital of the World,” attracting tourists hoping to glimpse these majestic animals.

Saskatchewan

Regina

Current Conditions: Regina enjoys clear skies with a barometric pressure of 1023 hPa. Light northwest winds at 15 km/h are present.

Forecast: Sunny conditions will continue, with temperatures between -5°C and 2°C. Nights will be cold and crisp.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:53 AM, Sunset at 4:52 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter jackets and layers will keep you comfortable throughout the day.

Historical Trivia: Regina is one of Canada’s sunniest capital cities, with an average of over 2,300 hours of sunshine annually.

Saskatoon

Current Conditions: Under sunny skies, Saskatoon reports a barometric pressure of 1024 hPa. Winds are minimal, making for a calm day.

Forecast: Cold but clear weather is expected, with temperatures ranging from -6°C to 1°C.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:58 AM, Sunset at 4:54 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Warm clothing, including scarves and gloves, is advisable to stay comfortable.

Historical Trivia: Saskatoon is sometimes called the “City of Bridges,” with its seven river crossings influencing local weather patterns.

Alberta

Edmonton

Current Conditions: Edmonton experiences partly cloudy skies with a barometric pressure of 1026 hPa. Winds are calm, contributing to a peaceful atmosphere.

Forecast: Temperatures will range from -7°C to 0°C, with a slight chance of snow flurries on November 14.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 8:03 AM, Sunset at 4:33 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Bundle up with winter attire, especially during the early morning and evening hours when temperatures dip.

Historical Trivia: Edmonton is the northernmost North American city with a population over one million, leading to its long winter nights.

Fort McMurray

Current Conditions: Overcast skies with a barometric pressure of 1025 hPa are observed. Light northerly winds at 10 km/h bring a chill.

Forecast: Temperatures will range between -10°C and -3°C, with possible light snow over the next few days.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 8:17 AM, Sunset at 4:24 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy winter gear is essential to stay warm in the cold conditions.

Historical Trivia: Fort McMurray’s economy is closely tied to the oil sands, impacting its growth and development.

Calgary

Current Conditions: Calgary enjoys clear skies with a barometric pressure of 1022 hPa. Light southwest winds at 15 km/h are present.

Forecast: Temperatures will vary from -5°C to 5°C. The presence of Chinook winds may bring warmer conditions unexpectedly.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:52 AM, Sunset at 4:52 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing is recommended due to potential temperature fluctuations caused by Chinook winds.

Historical Trivia: Calgary’s Chinook winds can cause rapid temperature increases, sometimes warming the city by up to 15°C in a matter of hours.

British Columbia

Kamloops

Current Conditions: Kamloops basks in sunny skies with a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa. Winds are calm, making for a pleasant day.

Forecast: Expect temperatures ranging from -2°C to 7°C over the next three days, with continued sunshine.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:14 AM, Sunset at 4:21 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Light jackets during the day, with warmer attire needed for cooler evenings.

Historical Trivia: Kamloops is one of Canada’s sunniest cities and is often called the “Tournament Capital” for its many sports facilities.

Prince George

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy skies with a barometric pressure of 1018 hPa are observed. Winds are light, contributing to a calm atmosphere.

Forecast: Temperatures will range from -5°C to 3°C, with a chance of light snow on November 14.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:34 AM, Sunset at 4:12 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Warm clothing is advisable, especially if snow begins to fall.

Historical Trivia: Prince George serves as a hub for outdoor activities and is the largest city in northern British Columbia.

Vancouver

Current Conditions: Vancouver experiences light rain with a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Winds are from the southeast at 20 km/h.

Forecast: Rain is expected to continue over the next few days, with temperatures between 6°C and 10°C.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:15 AM, Sunset at 4:35 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof clothing and umbrellas are essential to stay dry in the wet conditions.

Historical Trivia: Vancouver’s mild, rainy winters are due to its location on the Pacific coast, influenced by the warm Japan Current.

Victoria

Current Conditions: Cloudy skies with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa are observed in Victoria. Light southwest winds at 15 km/h are present.

Forecast: Light rain is forecasted for November 13 and 14, with temperatures ranging from 7°C to 11°C. Conditions may improve by November 15.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 7:13 AM, Sunset at 4:37 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: A waterproof jacket and comfortable footwear are recommended for navigating wet streets.

Historical Trivia: Victoria boasts the mildest climate in Canada, often experiencing flowers in bloom even in winter months.

Yukon

Dawson City

Current Conditions: Overcast conditions with a barometric pressure of 1022 hPa are present. Winds are minimal, creating a still environment.

Forecast: Chilly temperatures ranging from -15°C to -8°C are expected, with possible snow showers over the next three days.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 9:12 AM, Sunset at 4:03 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy winter gear, including insulated boots and gloves, is necessary to withstand the cold.

Historical Trivia: Dawson City was the epicenter of the Klondike Gold Rush, and its historic buildings stand testament to that era.

Northwest Territories

Yellowknife

Current Conditions: Clear skies dominate, with a barometric pressure of 1030 hPa. Light northeast winds at 10 km/h contribute to the frigid air.

Forecast: Very cold temperatures are expected, ranging from -18°C to -10°C, with clear skies persisting.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Sunrise at 9:08 AM, Sunset at 3:23 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-grade clothing is essential, including thermal layers and windproof outerwear.

Historical Trivia: Yellowknife is famous for its stunning displays of the Northern Lights, especially during the long winter nights.

Nunavut

Alert

Current Conditions: Overcast skies with a barometric pressure of 1028 hPa are reported. Strong northerly winds at 30 km/h create a biting chill.

Forecast: Temperatures will be extremely cold, ranging from -25°C to -20°C. Snow and blowing snow conditions are likely, reducing visibility.

Sunrise and Sunset:

November 13: Alert is entering its polar night period, experiencing 24 hours of darkness.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Specialized extreme cold weather gear is mandatory for safety in these harsh conditions.

Historical Trivia: Alert is the northernmost permanently inhabited place on Earth, with polar night lasting from mid-October to late February.

Conclusion

From the rain-soaked streets of Vancouver to the snowy expanses of Churchill and the cold darkness of Alert, Canada’s weather is as diverse as its landscapes. Residents are advised to stay informed of local conditions and dress appropriately to navigate the changing weather.