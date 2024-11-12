Winnipeg Police Investigating Homicide of 23 Year Old Male

Content Warning: This article contains information about a homicide that may be disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

23-Year-Old Man Dead as a Result of Violent Assault

Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man following a violent assault.

On Friday, November 8th, 2024, at approximately 8:47 PM, officers responded to a report of an injured man in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite providing emergency medical care, the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Jamal Eli Preston Miles, a member of Shamattawa First Nation who resided in Winnipeg.

Details of the Incident:

The Homicide Unit’s investigation has revealed that the victim was involved in a verbal confrontation with several individuals outside a residence. The confrontation escalated into a serious assault, resulting in fatal injuries. The suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived.

Police Seek Public Assistance:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

No Suspects in Custody:

As of this report, no arrests have been made in connection with this homicide. The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify and apprehend the suspect(s) involved.