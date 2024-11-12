Toronto Food Banks Report Alarming Increase in Food Insecurity

Toronto, ON – A new report paints a grim picture of food insecurity in Toronto, with more than one in ten residents relying on food banks. The annual “Who’s Hungry” report, released by Daily Bread Food Bank and North York Harvest Food Bank, reveals a 36% year-over-year increase in the number of unique clients accessing food banks in the city.

The report highlights the devastating impact of rising food and housing costs, inflation, and stagnant wages on Toronto residents. In the last year, there were a staggering 3.49 million visits to Toronto food banks, representing a 273% increase since before the pandemic. Alarmingly, the number of food bank visits now exceeds the city’s entire population.

“It is unfathomable that the number of client visits to food banks is now higher than the City of Toronto’s entire population,” says Neil Hetherington, CEO of Daily Bread Food Bank. “Our governments cannot continue to stand by as people are pushed further into poverty… We need and demand action now.”

Key Findings from the Report:

More than 1 in 10 Torontonians rely on food banks.

Over half of food bank clients cite the cost of living as their main reason for needing assistance.

After paying for housing, food bank clients have a median of just $7.78 per person per day for food and other essentials.

Almost 9 in 10 food bank clients live in unaffordable housing.

Many food bank clients are employed or have disabilities.

Nearly 1 in 3 food bank clients have gone a whole day without eating.

Call to Action:

The report calls on all levels of government to take urgent action to address the root causes of food insecurity, including:

Strengthening income supports for people with disabilities.

Increasing the availability of affordable housing.

Implementing policies to ensure decent wages.

Providing better support for newcomers.

“Food banks cannot and will not solve this problem,” says Ryan Noble, Executive Director of North York Harvest Food Bank. “The supports that we provide everyday to thousands of people across our communities are critical, but do not mistake them for solutions. Without policy action things will only get worse.”

The report serves as a stark reminder of the growing challenges faced by many Torontonians and the urgent need for systemic change to address poverty and food insecurity.