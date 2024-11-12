Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: November 12 – 14, 2024

Current Conditions (Tuesday, November 12, 2024 – 6:00 AM EST)

Temperature: -8°C

-8°C Condition: Clear

Clear Pressure: 102.9 kPa (Rising)

102.9 kPa (Rising) Humidity: 95%

95% Wind: W 5 km/h

W 5 km/h Wind Chill: -11°C

-11°C Visibility: 24 km

Thunder Bay – Weather – Tuesday starts off cold and clear, with temperatures feeling like -10°C in the wind. It is going to warm up to above seasonal normal temperatures.

Expect mainly sunny skies with temperatures rising to a high of 6°C by the afternoon. Winds will increase to 20 km/h from the south, gusting up to 40 km/h around noon. The UV index is low at 1, so sun exposure risk remains minimal.

Tonight:

Skies will stay mostly clear until midnight, with increasing cloud cover into the early morning. Temperatures are expected to drop to 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Today’s weather calls for layered winter clothing in the morning due to chilly conditions. A warm coat, scarf, and gloves will keep you comfortable, but by the afternoon, lighter layers will be suitable.

Wednesday, November 13:

Expect mainly cloudy skies with a high of 8°C, and winds from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the morning before becoming light by the afternoon. There’s a 60% chance of rain showers developing in the evening, with temperatures dipping to 5°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Prepare with layers and a rain-resistant jacket, as light rain may develop by the evening. Morning and late-night temperatures may still feel brisk.

Thursday, November 14:

Thunder Bay will see cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers throughout the day, reaching a high of 10°C. The evening will remain cloudy, with temperatures holding steady around 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Light, waterproof outerwear is recommended for possible rain. Layers will help you adjust throughout the day as temperatures are milder but damp.

Weather Trivia for Thunder Bay

November often marks a significant shift toward winter weather in Thunder Bay, with the first snowfalls commonly beginning in mid to late November. The city experiences both Arctic cold fronts and warmer winds from the south, which leads to rapid temperature changes.

Summary

Over the next three days, Thunder Bay will see a mix of sun, clouds, and mild rain chances, with increasing temperatures. Mornings will start cold, but afternoons will bring more moderate conditions, making layering the best option for comfort.