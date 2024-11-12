The Rise of the Side Hustle: Canadians Supplementing Income in a Tight Economy

Thunder Bay, ON – With the cost of living continuing to climb, many Canadians are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. As housing costs, grocery bills, and other expenses soar, more and more people are turning to “side hustles” to supplement their income and ease the financial strain.

Once it was called “Moonlighting” because people who were working full-time started second jobs working at night, under the moonlight so to speak. Today more and more Canadians are working a side job, or a side hustle.

This trend is driven by a variety of factors, including:

Inflation: The rising cost of goods and services is outpacing wage increases for many Canadians.

The rising cost of goods and services is outpacing wage increases for many Canadians. Stagnant Wages: Many workers are experiencing stagnant wages, making it difficult to keep up with the rising cost of living.

Many workers are experiencing stagnant wages, making it difficult to keep up with the rising cost of living. Housing Costs: Skyrocketing housing costs, particularly in major cities, are putting a significant strain on household budgets.

Desire for Flexibility: Side hustles offer flexibility and the opportunity to be your own boss.

Popular Side Hustles:

The gig economy has opened up a world of opportunities for Canadians to earn extra income. Some of the most popular side hustles include:

Driving for ride-sharing services: Uber, Lyft, and other ride-sharing platforms offer a flexible way to earn money on your own schedule.

Food delivery: Delivering food for companies like DoorDash, SkipTheDishes, and Uber Eats is a popular choice for those with a vehicle.

Online freelancing: Freelancing platforms like Upwork and Fiverr connect skilled professionals with clients seeking services like writing, editing, graphic design, and web development.

E-commerce: Selling goods online through platforms like Etsy, Amazon, or Shopify allows entrepreneurs to reach a wide audience.

Tutoring or teaching: Sharing your knowledge and skills through tutoring or teaching online or in-person can be a rewarding side hustle.

Sharing your knowledge and skills through tutoring or teaching online or in-person can be a rewarding side hustle. Pet sitting or dog walking: Animal lovers can earn extra income by caring for pets while their owners are away.

Renting out a spare room or property: Platforms like Airbnb allow homeowners to generate income by renting out their space.

Benefits of Side Hustles:

Side hustles offer several benefits, including:

Extra Income: The most obvious benefit is the opportunity to earn extra money.

The most obvious benefit is the opportunity to earn extra money. Flexibility: Many side hustles offer flexible hours and the ability to work from home.

Skill Development: Side hustles can help you develop new skills or build on existing ones.

Entrepreneurial Experience: Starting a side hustle can provide valuable experience in running a business.

Challenges of Side Hustles:

While side hustles can be rewarding, they also come with challenges:

Time Management: Balancing a side hustle with a full-time job or other commitments can be demanding.

Balancing a side hustle with a full-time job or other commitments can be demanding. Income Instability: Income from side hustles can be unpredictable.

Income from side hustles can be unpredictable. Taxes: It’s important to understand the tax implications of earning income from a side hustle.

Overall, side hustles are becoming an increasingly popular way for Canadians to navigate a challenging economic landscape.

Whether it’s to supplement income, pursue a passion, or gain new skills, the gig economy offers a variety of opportunities for those willing to put in the effort.