Northwestern Ontario Weather Report: November 12 – 14, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – This comprehensive forecast covers Northwestern Ontario communities, including Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong.

As the transition to winter continues, residents can expect fluctuating temperatures, some snowfall, and the possibility of high winds.

Here are detailed weather outlooks for each community, including wardrobe suggestions, sunrise and sunset times, and historical weather trivia.

Kenora

Current Conditions (November 12): Cloudy with light snow, -5°C, barometric pressure at 1018 hPa, winds from the northwest at 15 km/h.

Forecast: Snow will continue through the day, with a high of -4°C. Tuesday night, temperatures drop to -10°C with clearing skies.

November 13-14: Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies with a high of -6°C and light winds. Temperatures will dip to -12°C overnight. Thursday remains mostly clear, with highs around -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered winter clothing, including an insulated jacket, gloves, and a hat, will keep you comfortable against the colder conditions.

Trivia: Kenora’s snow season typically starts in November, with snowfall becoming consistent through the winter months.

Dryden

Current Conditions (November 12): Overcast with occasional light snow, -4°C, barometric pressure 1020 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.

Forecast: Snow will taper off by late afternoon with a high of -3°C. Skies will clear tonight, with lows near -11°C.

November 13-14: Wednesday will bring partial sun with a high around -5°C, dipping to -13°C overnight. Thursday remains mostly clear, with highs near -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A winter coat, hat, and gloves are essential for Dryden’s increasingly chilly conditions.

Trivia: Dryden typically sees its first snow accumulation in early November, which continues to build through the season.

Fort Frances

Current Conditions (November 12): Cloudy with light snow flurries, -3°C, barometric pressure 1019 hPa, winds calm.

Forecast: Snow showers continue through the day, with a high of -2°C. Skies clear overnight, bringing a low near -9°C.

November 13-14: Partly sunny on Wednesday with highs of -4°C. Thursday remains mostly clear with a high of -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A medium-weight winter jacket and gloves are ideal for keeping warm in the fluctuating temperatures.

Trivia: November’s snowfall often becomes steady in Fort Frances, building a solid snow base for winter activities.

Atikokan

Current Conditions (November 12): Overcast skies with snow flurries, -4°C, barometric pressure at 1017 hPa, light winds from the northwest.

Forecast: Snow will persist through the afternoon, high reaching -3°C, with lows around -10°C tonight as skies clear.

November 13-14: Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near -5°C, and clear skies on Thursday with highs around -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated winter layers are recommended for outdoor activities, as temperatures will remain cold.

Trivia: Atikokan’s November often brings fluctuating conditions, with snow typically remaining on the ground by the month’s end.

Sioux Lookout

Current Conditions (November 12): Cloudy with snow showers, -5°C, barometric pressure 1021 hPa, winds from the northwest at 10 km/h.

Forecast: Light snow will continue through Tuesday, with temperatures around -4°C. Skies will clear by evening, low of -12°C expected overnight.

November 13-14: Sunny skies on Wednesday with a high near -6°C. Thursday remains mostly clear, with highs around -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter coat, hat, and gloves are essential as temperatures drop further.

Trivia: Sioux Lookout’s snow season typically begins in November, with conditions shifting from light flurries to consistent snowfall.

Pickle Lake

Current Conditions (November 12): Overcast with snow showers, -7°C, barometric pressure 1022 hPa, winds from the northwest at 10 km/h.

Forecast: Snow showers will linger through Tuesday with a high of -6°C. Temperatures will drop to -13°C overnight as skies clear.

November 13-14: Sunny on Wednesday with a high near -8°C. Thursday will remain clear with highs around -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy winter layers, including a hat and thermal gloves, will help manage Pickle Lake’s colder weather.

Trivia: Snow in Pickle Lake typically builds through November, marking the start of winter for the region.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

Current Conditions (November 12): Cloudy with light snow, -5°C, barometric pressure 1020 hPa, northwest winds at 15 km/h.

Forecast: Snow flurries will continue with a high of -4°C, ending by evening. Skies will clear tonight with lows around -11°C.

November 13-14: Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near -6°C, and partly cloudy Thursday with highs around -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated jacket and warm accessories are essential for the cold, snowy conditions.

Trivia: November snow in Red Lake and Ear Falls often signals the start of consistent winter weather.

Nipigon

Current Conditions (November 12): Cloudy with light snow, -3°C, barometric pressure 1018 hPa, northwest winds at 15 km/h.

Forecast: Snow will continue with a high of -2°C, clearing overnight with lows near -9°C.

November 13-14: Partly sunny on Wednesday, high of -3°C. Thursday remains clear with highs around -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered winter clothing, including a heavy coat and gloves, are essential for Nipigon’s cold days.

Trivia: November brings an early onset of snow for Nipigon, with temperatures gradually dropping through the month.

Terrace Bay

Current Conditions (November 12): Overcast with snow flurries, -2°C, barometric pressure 1016 hPa, light northwest winds.

Forecast: Light snow showers will continue throughout Tuesday with a high of -1°C. Skies clear overnight, low near -8°C.

November 13-14: Partly sunny on Wednesday, high around -3°C. Thursday will remain clear with highs near -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter coat, hat, and gloves are recommended for the cold weather.

Trivia: Terrace Bay often experiences its first consistent snow by mid-November, with lake-effect snow sometimes intensifying totals.

Armstrong

Current Conditions (November 12): Cloudy with snow flurries, -6°C, barometric pressure 1021 hPa, winds northwest at 10 km/h.

Forecast: Snow will continue with a high of -5°C, clearing overnight with temperatures dropping to -11°C.

November 13-14: Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near -7°C. Thursday will remain clear with highs around -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated winter layers, including gloves and scarves, are essential for the colder weather.

Trivia: Snow cover in Armstrong typically begins to accumulate in November, creating a solid base for the upcoming winter.