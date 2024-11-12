Homeownership a “Luxury” for Most Canadians, New Survey Reveals

Toronto, ON – A new survey from Habitat for Humanity Canada paints a concerning picture of the housing crisis in Canada, with 84% of Canadians now viewing homeownership as a luxury.

The survey, which explores the broader impacts of the housing crisis on Canadians’ lives, reveals growing concerns about affordability, mental health, and the widening wealth gap.

Key findings from the survey include:

88% of renters feel that homeownership is out of reach.

82% worry that the housing crisis is negatively impacting Canadians’ overall health and well-being.

78% believe the inability to own a home is contributing to the wealth gap.

66% of Gen Z Canadians have considered delaying starting a family due to housing costs.

“Canadians are sending a clear message: the housing crisis is no longer just about housing,” says Pedro Barata, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “This is particularly evident for young Canadians, who are rethinking or delaying major life decisions to achieve homeownership, signaling a deep and lasting impact on future generations.”

“Helping Canadians achieve affordable homeownership is crucial to tackling the housing crisis,” says Barata. “Habitat is at the centre of meeting this housing challenge… we’re bringing people together to build strong, inclusive communities based on everyone having an equal opportunity to own their own home should they choose.”

The survey also highlights the financial strain many Canadians are experiencing, with 59% worried about sacrificing basic needs like food and education to afford housing costs. Mental health is also a concern, with 41% of respondents finding the stress of not being able to buy a home difficult to manage.

Despite these challenges, Canadians still value homeownership, with 87% believing it creates more stability in life and 86% seeing it as a path to a stronger financial future.

Call for Action:

Habitat for Humanity Canada is urging governments to prioritize affordable homeownership initiatives. The survey found that Canadians favour policies such as lowering fees and taxes for home buyers, creating programs to encourage affordable homeownership, and converting unused spaces into housing.