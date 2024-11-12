First Nations Northern Ontario Weather Report: November 12 – 14, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Northern Ontario is experiencing true November weather this week, with snow, gusty winds, and cold temperatures. This report covers Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat from November 12 through November 14, 2024.

We’ll look at current and forecasted conditions, special weather advisories, and provide wardrobe recommendations and local weather trivia.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

Current Conditions (November 12): Cloudy with light snow, -7°C, barometric pressure at 1023 hPa, winds from the northwest at 15 km/h.

Forecast: Snow will taper off by evening with skies clearing overnight. Temperatures will drop to -12°C.

November 13-14: Mostly clear skies on Wednesday with highs of -8°C, becoming cloudier on Thursday, with highs around -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated outerwear, including a warm coat, gloves, and hat, is essential for staying comfortable.

Trivia: November in Marten Falls marks the beginning of consistent winter weather, with snow often accumulating through the month.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions (November 12): Overcast, -15°C, with light snow flurries, barometric pressure 1025 hPa, winds northeast at 20 km/h.

Forecast: Snow expected to continue through Tuesday, with clearing skies by evening, low around -20°C.

November 13-14: Sunny on Wednesday with highs near -18°C. Cloud cover returns Thursday, with highs around -16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-rated winter clothing, including thermal gloves and insulated boots, is crucial for protection against the extreme cold.

Trivia: November often brings Fort Severn’s first sustained snow cover, lasting through to the spring.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Current Conditions (November 12): Snow and -8°C, barometric pressure at 1019 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h.

Forecast: Snow showers expected through the day with clearing skies by night, lows around -14°C.

November 13-14: Clear and cold on Wednesday with highs around -9°C, becoming partly cloudy on Thursday with highs near -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter coat, thermal gloves, and layered clothing will help manage the cold.

Trivia: Fort Hope often sees consistent snow by November, as temperatures steadily drop into winter levels.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions (November 12): Cloudy with snow flurries, -9°C, barometric pressure 1020 hPa, light winds from the northwest.

Forecast: Snow showers tapering by the afternoon, clear skies in the evening, low of -13°C.

November 13-14: Mostly sunny with highs near -10°C on Wednesday, partly cloudy on Thursday with highs around -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated winter layers, including gloves and a scarf, will help protect from cold and snow.

Trivia: November in Sachigo Lake typically brings a steady buildup of snow, signaling the start of a long winter.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Current Conditions (November 12): Overcast, -10°C with light snow, barometric pressure 1022 hPa, winds calm.

Forecast: Snow continues into the evening, then clears with a low of -15°C.

November 13-14: Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs near -11°C. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of -9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Full winter gear, including insulated boots and gloves, is essential for the cold.

Trivia: KI sees the beginning of its long snow season in November, with snow often lasting through to April.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions (November 12): Cloudy with light snow, -7°C, barometric pressure 1019 hPa, light northwest winds.

Forecast: Snow tapering by evening with clearing skies, lows around -12°C.

November 13-14: Mostly sunny with highs around -8°C on Wednesday, partly cloudy on Thursday with highs near -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated winter layers, including a hat and gloves, are essential to manage the chill.

Trivia: November often brings snow that sticks around in Sandy Lake, setting the stage for the cold winter months.

Pikangikum

Current Conditions (November 12): Cloudy with snow, -6°C, barometric pressure 1018 hPa, light winds from the northwest.

Forecast: Snow ending by afternoon, low around -11°C tonight.

November 13-14: Clear skies on Wednesday with highs near -7°C. Cloud cover increases on Thursday, highs around -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter coat, thermal gloves, and scarf will provide warmth against the cold.

Trivia: November snowfall in Pikangikum generally marks the transition to winter, with snow accumulating throughout the season.

Cat Lake

Current Conditions (November 12): Overcast with light snow, -8°C, barometric pressure 1021 hPa, winds northwest at 10 km/h.

Forecast: Snow continues through the afternoon, clearing by evening, low around -13°C.

November 13-14: Sunny skies with highs around -9°C on Wednesday, partly cloudy on Thursday with highs near -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy coat, hat, and gloves are essential to stay warm.

Trivia: Snow accumulation in Cat Lake usually starts in November, creating a solid snow cover by month’s end.

Kasabonika Lake

Current Conditions (November 12): Snow flurries, -11°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, light northwest winds.

Forecast: Snow continues through the day, clearing by evening, low near -16°C.

November 13-14: Sunny on Wednesday with highs of -12°C, becoming partly cloudy Thursday with highs around -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter coat, insulated gloves, and a scarf will help manage the cold temperatures.

Trivia: Snow in Kasabonika Lake often builds steadily through November, marking the start of winter.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

Current Conditions (November 12): Overcast, -10°C with light snow, barometric pressure 1020 hPa, calm winds.

Forecast: Snow continuing through the day, clearing overnight, low of -15°C.

November 13-14: Mostly clear on Wednesday with highs near -11°C, cloud cover increasing Thursday with highs around -9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy winter layers, including gloves and an insulated hat, are essential for comfort in cold temperatures.

Trivia: November snow in Neskantaga is typically the start of several months of snow cover.

Summer Beaver

Current Conditions (November 12): Cloudy with light snow, -8°C, barometric pressure 1022 hPa, northwest winds.

Forecast: Snow ending by late afternoon with a low of -14°C tonight.

November 13-14: Mostly sunny with highs around -9°C on Wednesday, becoming partly cloudy on Thursday with highs around -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated outerwear and warm accessories will keep you comfortable in cold temperatures.

Trivia: November in Summer Beaver often brings consistent snow that lasts through winter.

Peawanuck

Current Conditions (November 12): Cloudy, -13°C with light snow, barometric pressure 1025 hPa, light winds.

Forecast: Snow continuing into the evening, low near -18°C.

November 13-14: Mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of -15°C. Clouds increase on Thursday with a high near -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-rated clothing, including thermal gloves and face coverings, are essential.

Trivia: November snowfall in Peawanuck is often the beginning of consistent cold and snow through winter.

Attawapiskat

Current Conditions (November 12): Overcast, -10°C with snow, barometric pressure 1018 hPa, northeast winds.

Forecast: Snow continues through Tuesday with a high near -8°C, clearing by evening with a low around -16°C.

November 13-14: Sunny with highs near -12°C on Wednesday, increasing clouds on Thursday with highs around -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy coat, gloves, and a hat are essential for warmth in the deepening cold.

Trivia: Snow cover in Attawapiskat typically builds through November, marking the start of a long, snowy winter.