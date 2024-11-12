Canada Post Workers Issue Strike Notice, Negotiations Continue

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has issued a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post, putting the postal service on notice for a potential strike as early as Friday, November 15th.

This development comes after nearly a year of negotiations between CUPW and Canada Post, with both sides remaining far apart on key issues.

While the union has issued the strike notice, they have not yet confirmed whether job action will take place immediately. The decision will depend on the progress of negotiations in the coming days.

Key Issues in Dispute

CUPW is seeking improvements in several areas, including:

Wages: The union is demanding wage increases that keep pace with inflation and the integration of cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) into base pay.

The union is demanding wage increases that keep pace with inflation and the integration of cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) into base pay. Working Conditions: CUPW is seeking changes to address issues like overburdening, route length, staffing levels, and health and safety concerns.

CUPW is seeking changes to address issues like overburdening, route length, staffing levels, and health and safety concerns. Benefits: The union is pushing for improvements to benefits, including medical leave, short-term disability, and group benefit plans.

The union is pushing for improvements to benefits, including medical leave, short-term disability, and group benefit plans. Job Security: CUPW is seeking stronger protections against technological change, contracting out, and harassment.

CUPW is seeking stronger protections against technological change, contracting out, and harassment. Service Expansion: The union is advocating for expanding postal services to include areas like postal banking and community check-ins.

Impact on Canadians

A potential strike by postal workers could significantly disrupt mail delivery and other postal services across Canada. Businesses and individuals who rely on Canada Post for shipping, deliveries, and other services may experience delays and disruptions.

Next Steps

CUPW has stated that they will continue to negotiate with Canada Post in the hopes of reaching a settlement before the strike deadline. They will provide updates on the negotiations and any potential strike action in the coming days.

Canadians are encouraged to stay informed about the situation and make alternative arrangements for essential mail and parcel deliveries if necessary.