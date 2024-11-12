Alberta Sheriffs Shut Down Beaumont “Problem Property” Linked to Drug Activity

Beaumont, AB – Residents of a Beaumont neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief as the Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a property notorious for drug activity.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order to close the property at 4805 44 Avenue for 90 days, starting November 12th. The order requires the owner and all tenants to vacate the premises, effectively terminating any existing leases.

This action comes after numerous complaints and police reports linked the property to drug-related activities, causing disruption and safety concerns in the community.

SCAN Legislation: Protecting Communities

The SCAN unit operates under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act. This legislation gives authorities the power to hold property owners accountable for illegal activities occurring on their premises, such as drug trafficking, prostitution, and gang activity.

SCAN investigators work with local law enforcement to address problem properties. They typically begin with attempts to resolve issues informally with property owners. However, if these efforts fail, they can seek court orders to impose restrictions, including temporary closure of the property.

Since its inception in 2008, SCAN has investigated over 9,600 properties and issued 129 community safety orders across Alberta.

Collaboration and Community Safety

“SCAN’s closure of this notorious property is a huge win for the residents of Beaumont,” said Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services. “Alberta’s government is committed to doing whatever it takes to protect people, and shutdowns like this are key for bringing safety and stability back to suffering neighbourhoods.”

This closure is the result of collaboration between SCAN, the Beaumont RCMP, and concerned community members who reported suspicious activity.

“Since the beginning of the year there have been dozens of calls for service at this location which have had an unsettling impact on the community,” said David Marentette, Beaumont RCMP detachment commander. “Tremendous resources go into this type of enforcement activity and it’s thanks to the dedicated work of our SCAN partners and our own police officers that we have a favourable outcome.”

The SCAN unit encourages Albertans to continue reporting suspicious activity in their neighborhoods to help keep communities safe.