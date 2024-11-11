Winds Causing Power Outages in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – Winds are causing issues for Synergy North Customers today as power is currently as of 08:30 am out for just under 2000 customers in the north of the city.

NetNewsLedger has had reports of outages and strong winds out along Onion Lake Road.

Being prepared can make a big difference in staying safe and comfortable when the lights go out. Here’s what you need to know:

Before an Outage:

  • Emergency Kit: Assemble a kit with essential items like flashlights, batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first-aid kit, candles, matches or a lighter, non-perishable food, and bottled water.
  • Medications and Special Needs: If you rely on medications requiring refrigeration or have medical equipment that needs power, make arrangements with your healthcare provider or equipment supplier for backup options.
  • Communication Plan: Have a plan for how you will communicate with family members if you are separated during an outage. Keep a list of important phone numbers handy.
  • Charge Devices: Ensure your cell phone and other devices are fully charged before a storm hits.
  • Know Your Home: Learn how to manually open your garage door and any electrically operated doors or windows.

During an Outage:

  • Safety First: Never use candles or open flames near flammable materials. Use caution when operating generators, and always place them outdoors in a well-ventilated area.
  • Downed Power Lines: Stay at least 10 meters (32 feet) away from any downed power lines and assume they are live. Report them to Hydro One immediately at 1-800-434-1235.
  • Food Safety: Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to prevent food spoilage.
  • Stay Informed: Listen to a battery-powered radio for updates and information from authorities.
  • Report the Outage: Contact Hydro One to report the outage by calling 1-800-434-1235 or texting “OUT” to 92887 (WATTS).
  • Conserve Energy: Unplug non-essential appliances and electronics to prevent damage from power surges when power is restored. Turn off lights except for one to indicate when power is back on.

After an Outage:

  • Check Appliances: When power is restored, check appliances and electronics for any damage.
  • Food Safety: Discard any perishable food that has been at room temperature for more than two hours.
  • Restock Your Kit: Replace any items used from your emergency kit.

By taking these steps, you can be better prepared to weather a power outage safely and comfortably.

