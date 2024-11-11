Winds Causing Power Outages in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – Winds are causing issues for Synergy North Customers today as power is currently as of 08:30 am out for just under 2000 customers in the north of the city.

NetNewsLedger has had reports of outages and strong winds out along Onion Lake Road.

Being prepared can make a big difference in staying safe and comfortable when the lights go out. Here’s what you need to know:

Before an Outage:

Medications and Special Needs: If you rely on medications requiring refrigeration or have medical equipment that needs power, make arrangements with your healthcare provider or equipment supplier for backup options.

Communication Plan: Have a plan for how you will communicate with family members if you are separated during an outage. Keep a list of important phone numbers handy.

Charge Devices: Ensure your cell phone and other devices are fully charged before a storm hits.

Know Your Home: Learn how to manually open your garage door and any electrically operated doors or windows.

During an Outage:

Safety First: Never use candles or open flames near flammable materials. Use caution when operating generators, and always place them outdoors in a well-ventilated area.

Conserve Energy: Unplug non-essential appliances and electronics to prevent damage from power surges when power is restored. Turn off lights except for one to indicate when power is back on.

After an Outage:

Check Appliances: When power is restored, check appliances and electronics for any damage.

By taking these steps, you can be better prepared to weather a power outage safely and comfortably.