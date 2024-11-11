Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: November 11 – 13, 2024

Special Weather Statement in Effect for the City of Thunder Bay

As of 2:30 PM EST the weather advisory has ended.

Issued at 5:00 AM EST Monday, November 11, 2024

A Special Weather Statement is in effect for Thunder Bay this morning due to strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h. Residents are advised to exercise caution as these winds can result in blowing debris, reduced visibility, and difficult travel conditions.

Current Conditions (Monday, November 11, 2024 – 6:00 AM EST)

Temperature: 3.4°C

3.4°C Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Cloudy Pressure: 99.9 kPa (Falling)

99.9 kPa (Falling) Humidity: 85%

85% Wind: W 21 km/h, gusting to 39 km/h

W 21 km/h, gusting to 39 km/h Visibility: 24 km

Forecast for Monday, November 11

Hazards: Northwesterly winds will increase, reaching speeds up to 80 km/h near dawn. The winds are expected to ease towards noon.

Today’s Conditions: Periods of rain are expected to transition to light snow by late morning, followed by clearing skies. Temperatures will fall to 0°C by mid-morning before rising slightly later in the day. Winds will remain strong throughout the morning, reaching 50 km/h gusting to 80 km/h, and will diminish to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h around noon.

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Tonight’s Conditions: Clear skies with diminishing winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of -8°C, with a wind chill of -10°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Given today’s mix of wind, rain, and snow, waterproof outerwear with a warm base layer will provide comfort, especially early in the day. Tonight, residents should bundle up with a winter coat, hat, and gloves to stay warm in the cold evening air.

Forecast for Tuesday, November 12

Tuesday: Sunny skies are expected, with temperatures rising to a high of 7°C. Winds will shift to the south by the afternoon, increasing to 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The morning will be cold, with a wind chill of -13°C, but conditions will feel warmer as the day progresses.

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Night: Increasing cloudiness, with a low around 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Dress in layers, starting with a warm base layer in the morning and a lighter outer layer for the warmer afternoon. A hat and gloves are recommended for the chilly morning wind chill.

Forecast for Wednesday, November 13

Day: Overcast conditions with a 60% chance of rain showers. Highs will reach 7°C, and residents may experience intermittent rain throughout the day.

Night: Periods of rain expected, with temperatures cooling to a low of 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Prepare with waterproof clothing and a light jacket to manage the rainy weather, especially for those outdoors in the afternoon and evening.

Weather Trivia

November often brings highly variable weather to Thunder Bay as temperatures drop and conditions change rapidly from rain to snow. The gusty winds typical of this time of year can create challenges, especially near Lake Superior, where wind gusts are often intensified.

Stay informed with the latest updates from the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk as conditions develop.