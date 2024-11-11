November 11 – A Full Two Minutes of Remembrance

Thunder Bay, ON – Each year on November 11th, Canadians pause at the 11th hour to remember the sacrifices made by those who served and continue to serve our country in times of war and peace.

Remembrance Day is a solemn occasion to honour the fallen, acknowledge the courage of veterans and their families too, and reflect on the importance of peace.

Origins of Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day originated after the First World War, a conflict that claimed the lives of millions, including over 60,000 Canadians. Originally known as Armistice Day, it marked the end of hostilities on the Western Front on November 11th, 1918, at 11:00 AM. In 1931, the name was changed to Remembrance Day to commemorate the sacrifices of all those who had served in the war.

Canada’s Role in the World Wars

Canada played a pivotal role in both World Wars, with its soldiers earning a reputation for their bravery and skill. Some notable battles involving Canadians include:

World War I: Ypres, Vimy Ridge, Passchendaele, Somme.

Canada’s Contributions to Peacekeeping

Beyond the World Wars, Canada has a long and proud history of contributing to peacekeeping efforts around the globe. Canadian peacekeepers have served in numerous conflict zones, including:

Cyprus: Since 1964, Canadian peacekeepers have been helping to maintain peace and stability on the divided island.

The Importance of Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day is a time to:

Honour the Fallen: We remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

Remembrance Day is a powerful reminder of the human cost of conflict and the importance of working towards a more peaceful world. By remembering the past, we can strive to create a better future for all.