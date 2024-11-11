Northwestern Ontario WEATHER Outlook: Expect High Winds and Wintery Conditions

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Northern Ontario is bracing for classic November weather with fluctuating temperatures, snow showers, and occasional high winds as winter settles in.
Our report provides a detailed forecast for Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong from November 11 to November 13, 2024.
Weather Advisories
- Special Weather Statement: High winds and blowing snow are expected in some areas, especially near Kenora and Dryden and extending into Thunder Bay. Winds gusting to 80 km/h could reduce visibility and create challenging conditions on the road.
Across the region the Weather Desk is calling for strong winds gusting to 80 km/h likely this morning.
Hazards: Northwesterly winds gusting to 80 km/h.
Timing: Beginning near or before dawn today, and ending towards noon.
Discussion: Very strong northwesterly winds gusting to 80 km/h will develop near or before dawn for areas near western Lake Superior and Lake Nipigon.
Several hours of gusty winds are expected before the winds slowly diminish towards noon.
A few wind gusts may approach 90 km/h. The area is being monitored for potential wind warnings.
Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, break branches off trees, and cause power outages.
Kenora
November 11: Cloudy with a chance of snow flurries, high near -2°C, with northwest winds at 20 km/h and gusts up to 40 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1016 hPa. Sunrise at 7:30 AM, sunset at 4:43 PM.
November 12-13: Snow showers on Tuesday, followed by clearing skies on Wednesday, with temperatures hovering around -5°C.
Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated jackets, gloves, and scarves will provide warmth in Kenora’s windy conditions.
Weather Trivia: Kenora’s first lasting snow cover usually appears in November, marking the start of steady winter conditions.
Dryden
November 11: Cloudy with light snow expected in the afternoon, high near -3°C, with calm northwest winds. Barometric pressure reads 1018 hPa. Sunrise at 7:25 AM, sunset at 4:41 PM.
November 12-13: Light snow continues Tuesday, clearing up by Wednesday afternoon with highs around -6°C.
Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including an insulated coat and thermal gloves, are essential for outdoor activities.
Weather Trivia: Dryden often sees its first consistent snowfall in November, with temperatures fluctuating around freezing.
Fort Frances
November 11: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers expected in the evening, high of -1°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h and barometric pressure at 1016 hPa. Sunrise at 7:24 AM, sunset at 4:49 PM.
November 12-13: Light snow continues Tuesday, clearing on Wednesday, with temperatures near -4°C.
Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight winter jacket with gloves will provide warmth as temperatures cool.
Weather Trivia: November in Fort Frances often brings the first snowfall that remains through winter, marking the true start of the season.
Atikokan
November 11: Overcast with occasional flurries, temperatures reaching -2°C. Light northwest winds and a steady barometric pressure of 1017 hPa. Sunrise at 7:26 AM, sunset at 4:53 PM.
November 12-13: Snow showers will continue into Tuesday evening, with partial clearing on Wednesday. Highs near -4°C.
Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including a warm coat and gloves, will help manage the colder temperatures.
Weather Trivia: Snow accumulation in Atikokan typically lasts through winter, setting the stage for the winter sports season.
Sioux Lookout
November 11: Cloudy with light snow in the afternoon, temperatures near -3°C. Winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, barometric pressure at 1017 hPa. Sunrise at 7:28 AM, sunset at 4:58 PM.
November 12-13: Light snow continues through Tuesday, with clearing skies on Wednesday and temperatures holding around -5°C.
Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy coat and thermal accessories will provide comfort in Sioux Lookout’s chilly weather.
Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Sioux Lookout typically becomes consistent, creating snow cover that lasts until spring.
Pickle Lake
November 11: Overcast skies with light snow flurries, high near -6°C. Light northwest winds and barometric pressure at 1018 hPa. Sunrise at 7:32 AM, sunset at 5:01 PM.
November 12-13: Snow flurries continue Tuesday with clearing by Wednesday, and temperatures around -8°C.
Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter layers, including gloves and insulated boots, are essential.
Weather Trivia: Snow in Pickle Lake usually builds steadily from November, forming a long-lasting snowpack through winter.
Red Lake and Ear Falls
November 11: Cloudy skies with occasional snow flurries in the afternoon, reaching a high of -3°C. Northwest winds at 15 km/h with a barometric pressure of 1017 hPa. Sunrise at 7:29 AM, sunset at 5:00 PM.
November 12-13: Light snow showers continue Tuesday evening, followed by clearing skies Wednesday, with temperatures around -6°C.
Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated outerwear, including hats and gloves, will provide warmth and protection against the wind.
Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Red Lake and Ear Falls generally creates the first long-lasting snow cover of the season.
Nipigon
November 11: Cloudy with light snow flurries expected in the evening, high of -1°C. Calm winds and barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 5:03 PM.
November 12-13: Light snow showers will continue into Tuesday, clearing by Wednesday with highs near -3°C.
Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including a warm jacket and gloves, will help manage the chilly temperatures.
Weather Trivia: Lake-effect snow can occasionally impact Nipigon, leading to sudden snowfall in November.
Terrace Bay
November 11: Overcast with light snow expected in the late afternoon, temperatures near -1°C. Light northwest winds and a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 5:05 PM.
November 12-13: Snow showers will continue into Tuesday with highs around -2°C, and partial clearing expected Wednesday.
Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter gear, including gloves and scarves, is recommended to stay warm.
Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay’s proximity to Lake Superior often results in lake-effect snow, especially as November progresses.
Armstrong
November 11: Cloudy with snow flurries, high near -4°C. Northwest winds at 10 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1017 hPa. Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 5:09 PM.
November 12-13: Snow showers expected Tuesday, clearing by Wednesday, with temperatures around -6°C.
Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy outerwear, including a hat and gloves, will help manage the cold.
Weather Trivia: November snow in Armstrong typically marks the beginning of consistent winter weather, with snow lasting until spring.