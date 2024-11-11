Northwestern Ontario WEATHER Outlook: Expect High Winds and Wintery Conditions

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Northern Ontario is bracing for classic November weather with fluctuating temperatures, snow showers, and occasional high winds as winter settles in.

Our report provides a detailed forecast for Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong from November 11 to November 13, 2024.

Weather Advisories

Special Weather Statement: High winds and blowing snow are expected in some areas, especially near Kenora and Dryden and extending into Thunder Bay. Winds gusting to 80 km/h could reduce visibility and create challenging conditions on the road.

Across the region the Weather Desk is calling for strong winds gusting to 80 km/h likely this morning.

Kenora

November 11: Cloudy with a chance of snow flurries, high near -2°C, with northwest winds at 20 km/h and gusts up to 40 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1016 hPa. Sunrise at 7:30 AM, sunset at 4:43 PM.

November 12-13: Snow showers on Tuesday, followed by clearing skies on Wednesday, with temperatures hovering around -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated jackets, gloves, and scarves will provide warmth in Kenora’s windy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Kenora’s first lasting snow cover usually appears in November, marking the start of steady winter conditions.

Dryden

November 11: Cloudy with light snow expected in the afternoon, high near -3°C, with calm northwest winds. Barometric pressure reads 1018 hPa. Sunrise at 7:25 AM, sunset at 4:41 PM.

November 12-13: Light snow continues Tuesday, clearing up by Wednesday afternoon with highs around -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including an insulated coat and thermal gloves, are essential for outdoor activities.

Weather Trivia: Dryden often sees its first consistent snowfall in November, with temperatures fluctuating around freezing.

Fort Frances

November 11: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers expected in the evening, high of -1°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h and barometric pressure at 1016 hPa. Sunrise at 7:24 AM, sunset at 4:49 PM.

November 12-13: Light snow continues Tuesday, clearing on Wednesday, with temperatures near -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight winter jacket with gloves will provide warmth as temperatures cool.

Weather Trivia: November in Fort Frances often brings the first snowfall that remains through winter, marking the true start of the season.

Atikokan

November 11: Overcast with occasional flurries, temperatures reaching -2°C. Light northwest winds and a steady barometric pressure of 1017 hPa. Sunrise at 7:26 AM, sunset at 4:53 PM.

November 12-13: Snow showers will continue into Tuesday evening, with partial clearing on Wednesday. Highs near -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including a warm coat and gloves, will help manage the colder temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Snow accumulation in Atikokan typically lasts through winter, setting the stage for the winter sports season.

Sioux Lookout

November 11: Cloudy with light snow in the afternoon, temperatures near -3°C. Winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, barometric pressure at 1017 hPa. Sunrise at 7:28 AM, sunset at 4:58 PM.

November 12-13: Light snow continues through Tuesday, with clearing skies on Wednesday and temperatures holding around -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy coat and thermal accessories will provide comfort in Sioux Lookout’s chilly weather.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Sioux Lookout typically becomes consistent, creating snow cover that lasts until spring.

Pickle Lake

November 11: Overcast skies with light snow flurries, high near -6°C. Light northwest winds and barometric pressure at 1018 hPa. Sunrise at 7:32 AM, sunset at 5:01 PM.

November 12-13: Snow flurries continue Tuesday with clearing by Wednesday, and temperatures around -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter layers, including gloves and insulated boots, are essential.

Weather Trivia: Snow in Pickle Lake usually builds steadily from November, forming a long-lasting snowpack through winter.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

November 11: Cloudy skies with occasional snow flurries in the afternoon, reaching a high of -3°C. Northwest winds at 15 km/h with a barometric pressure of 1017 hPa. Sunrise at 7:29 AM, sunset at 5:00 PM.

November 12-13: Light snow showers continue Tuesday evening, followed by clearing skies Wednesday, with temperatures around -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated outerwear, including hats and gloves, will provide warmth and protection against the wind.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Red Lake and Ear Falls generally creates the first long-lasting snow cover of the season.

Nipigon

November 11: Cloudy with light snow flurries expected in the evening, high of -1°C. Calm winds and barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 5:03 PM.

November 12-13: Light snow showers will continue into Tuesday, clearing by Wednesday with highs near -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including a warm jacket and gloves, will help manage the chilly temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Lake-effect snow can occasionally impact Nipigon, leading to sudden snowfall in November.

Terrace Bay

November 11: Overcast with light snow expected in the late afternoon, temperatures near -1°C. Light northwest winds and a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 5:05 PM.

November 12-13: Snow showers will continue into Tuesday with highs around -2°C, and partial clearing expected Wednesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter gear, including gloves and scarves, is recommended to stay warm.

Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay’s proximity to Lake Superior often results in lake-effect snow, especially as November progresses.

Armstrong

November 11: Cloudy with snow flurries, high near -4°C. Northwest winds at 10 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1017 hPa. Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 5:09 PM.

November 12-13: Snow showers expected Tuesday, clearing by Wednesday, with temperatures around -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy outerwear, including a hat and gloves, will help manage the cold.

Weather Trivia: November snow in Armstrong typically marks the beginning of consistent winter weather, with snow lasting until spring.