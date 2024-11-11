Canadian Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast: November 10 – 12, 2024

THUNDER BAY – National WEATHER – As mid-November approaches, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are experiencing a variety of early winter conditions, with rain, snow, and colder temperatures sweeping across the country. Below is an in-depth weather forecast for each region from November 11 through November 13, 2024.

This report includes information on communities currently under weather alerts, as well as wardrobe suggestions to prepare for the changing conditions.

Atlantic Canada

St. John’s, Newfoundland

November 11: Cloudy with light rain starting in the morning and persisting through the afternoon, reaching a high of 7°C. Winds are from the east at 30 km/h, and barometric pressure is at 1006 hPa. Sunrise at 7:04 AM, sunset at 4:34 PM.

November 12-13: Rain will continue into Tuesday, clearing by Wednesday with temperatures dipping to around 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket and rain boots are ideal for navigating the damp conditions.

Weather Trivia: November is often St. John’s rainiest month, with frequent storms moving in from the Atlantic.

Saint John, New Brunswick

November 11: Overcast with intermittent rain showers, reaching a high of 6°C. Winds are from the southeast at 20 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1011 hPa. Sunrise at 7:17 AM, sunset at 4:47 PM.

November 12-13: Rain tapers off by Tuesday afternoon, with partial clearing on Wednesday. Highs around 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Rain gear, including a waterproof coat, is essential for staying dry.

Weather Trivia: Saint John often sees its first snow flurries by mid-November.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

November 11: Cloudy with periods of rain, reaching a high of 9°C. Southeast winds at 25 km/h, and barometric pressure at 1008 hPa. Sunrise at 7:04 AM, sunset at 4:49 PM.

November 12-13: Showers continue into Tuesday with clearing skies by Wednesday. Highs of 7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A raincoat and umbrella are recommended for the rainy weather.

Weather Trivia: November is a wet month in Halifax, with rain often mixing with snow as temperatures fall.

Quebec

Quebec City

November 11: Cloudy skies with light rain in the afternoon, temperatures peaking at 5°C. Light winds from the northeast and barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 4:07 PM.

November 12-13: Rain will taper off by Tuesday evening, and Wednesday brings partial clearing with temperatures around 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket with layers will be comfortable for the cooler weather.

Weather Trivia: Quebec City often experiences early November snowfall, though this year has seen rain dominate.

Montreal

November 11: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. High near 6°C, with winds from the east at 15 km/h and barometric pressure at 1010 hPa. Sunrise at 6:56 AM, sunset at 4:25 PM.

November 12-13: Showers linger through Tuesday, with cooler temperatures near 4°C by Wednesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light rain jacket and layers are suitable for Montreal’s variable conditions.

Weather Trivia: Montreal’s November typically brings both rain and snow as temperatures fluctuate.

Ontario

Toronto

November 11: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain in the morning, high of 8°C. Winds are light, and barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise at 7:04 AM, sunset at 4:59 PM.

November 12-13: Rain will move in by Tuesday night, tapering off on Wednesday. Highs around 6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket and layers are ideal for the cool, damp weather.

Weather Trivia: Toronto’s November temperatures often hover just above freezing, making it a transitional month for winter.

Greater Sudbury

November 11: Overcast with a chance of light snow flurries in the morning, high near 1°C. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise at 7:14 AM, sunset at 5:06 PM.

November 12-13: Light snow continues into Tuesday, with clearing expected by Wednesday and highs near 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including a coat and gloves, are essential for the colder temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Sudbury typically sees steady snow accumulation starting in mid-November.

Thunder Bay – Special Weather Statement in Effect

November 11: Cloudy with periods of light snow in the morning. High of 2°C with northwest winds gusting to 80 km/h. Winds should calm down by early afternoon. Barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 5:11 PM.

November 12-13: Snow ends by Tuesday evening, with clear skies expected by Wednesday. High near -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter jacket and gloves are essential as winter approaches.

Weather Trivia: November in Thunder Bay often brings the first significant snow cover of the season.

Prairies

Winnipeg, Manitoba

November 11: Cloudy with light snow expected throughout the day, high near -5°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa. Sunrise at 7:33 AM, sunset at 4:54 PM.

November 12-13: Snow tapers off Tuesday, and skies clear by Wednesday with highs around -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter outerwear is essential for the below-freezing temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Winnipeg’s November often brings steady snow, with subzero temperatures lasting through the winter.

Churchill, Manitoba

November 11: Cloudy with light snow and a high of -15°C. Northwest winds at 20 km/h, barometric pressure at 1022 hPa. Sunrise at 8:26 AM, sunset at 4:06 PM.

November 12-13: Snow continues through Tuesday, with clear skies on Wednesday and temperatures near -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-rated gear, including a parka and thermal gloves, is essential.

Weather Trivia: November in Churchill typically brings the first full snow cover, which remains throughout winter.

Alberta

Calgary

November 11: Mostly sunny with a high of 4°C. Light winds and barometric pressure at 1018 hPa. Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 4:56 PM.

November 12-13: Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs around 3°C. Wednesday brings colder conditions with a high of -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm jacket and gloves are recommended for the cooler weather.

Weather Trivia: November in Calgary often features Chinook winds, which can rapidly warm temperatures.

Edmonton

November 11: Partly cloudy with a high of 1°C. Winds light from the west, barometric pressure at 1020 hPa. Sunrise at 7:58 AM, sunset at 4:35 PM.

November 12-13: Cloudy skies persist through Wednesday, with temperatures around -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat and scarf are ideal for Edmonton’s chilly temperatures.

Weather Trivia: November in Edmonton often brings snowfall that remains through the winter months.

British Columbia

Vancouver

November 11: Rain with temperatures around 9°C. Winds from the southeast at 30 km/h and barometric pressure at 1005 hPa. Sunrise at 7:17 AM, sunset at 4:37 PM.

November 12-13: Showers continue Tuesday, with partial clearing expected by Wednesday and highs near 8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof clothing is essential in Vancouver’s wet November weather.

Weather Trivia: November is Vancouver’s wettest month, with frequent rainfall and grey skies.

Victoria

November 11: Showers throughout the day with a high of 10°C. Southeast winds at 25 km/h, barometric pressure at 1007 hPa. Sunrise at 7:22 AM, sunset at 4:41 PM.

November 12-13: Rain continues into Tuesday, clearing on Wednesday with highs around 9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Rainproof outerwear, including a jacket and boots, is ideal for staying dry.

Weather Trivia: November in Victoria is known for heavy rain, marking one of the wettest times of the year.

Northern Canada

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

November 11: Cloudy with light snow and temperatures around -20°C. Light winds and barometric pressure at 1025 hPa. Sunrise at 9:21 AM, sunset at 4:01 PM.

November 12-13: Snow continues into Tuesday, clearing on Wednesday with highs around -22°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-rated clothing is essential for the extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: Yellowknife’s November weather brings a deep freeze that typically lasts into late winter.

Alert, Nunavut

November 11: Cloudy with snow showers, temperatures around -27°C. Winds from the north at 20 km/h, barometric pressure at 1028 hPa. Sunrise at 11:18 AM, sunset at 1:11 PM.

November 12-13: Snow and frigid temperatures continue, with lows around -30°C by Wednesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full arctic gear, including insulated jackets, is essential for the extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: November in Alert brings one of the longest winters, with darkness lasting for weeks.