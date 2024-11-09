Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: November 9 – 12, 2024

Thunder Bay – Weather – Thunder Bay begins the weekend as Ontario’s cold spot, with early morning temperatures dipping to -7°C and a wind chill of -10°C.

Despite the chilly start, warmer weather is expected by afternoon, along with mostly sunny skies and moderate southwest winds.

Here’s our comprehensive forecast covering Thunder Bay’s weather from Saturday, November 9, through Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Current Conditions (Saturday, November 9)

As of 7:00 AM EST, Thunder Bay is experiencing mainly clear skies with a temperature of -7°C. The wind chill brings the “feels-like” temperature down to -10°C due to a light west-northwest wind at 6 km/h.

Humidity is high at 94%, and visibility remains excellent at 24 km. Barometric pressure is currently at 102.5 kPa and falling.

Saturday, November 9 Forecast

Expect mainly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning before becoming light by late afternoon. The daytime high will reach 9°C, but the morning wind chill will make it feel like -7°C.

The UV index is low at 2, so sun protection isn’t essential.

Saturday Night: Mainly cloudy skies will develop with a 30% chance of light showers overnight. Temperatures will remain relatively mild, with a low of 5°C.

Sunday, November 10 Forecast

Sunday’s weather will be predominantly cloudy, with a 60% chance of showers throughout the day. Winds will remain calm, allowing temperatures to reach a high of 9°C.

The UV index will be low at 1.

Sunday Night: Cloudy skies will continue with a 30% chance of lingering showers, and temperatures will drop to a low of 4°C.

Monday, November 11 Forecast

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries as temperatures hover near 5°C.

The day will be breezy, with increasing winds that could add a chill to the air.

Monday Night: Skies will clear overnight, with temperatures plunging to a low of -7°C as colder air settles in.

Tuesday, November 12 Forecast

Cloud cover will gradually increase by Tuesday afternoon, with a high reaching 2°C. No precipitation is expected during the day.

Tuesday Night: Overcast skies will persist, with temperatures staying above freezing at 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With temperatures rising to 9°C during the day, a medium-weight jacket should be comfortable for daytime activities. However, the chilly wind chill in the morning requires gloves and a scarf. For Monday night, when temperatures drop back to -7°C, residents will need winter outerwear for warmth. Rain gear may be needed on Sunday due to the possibility of showers.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s typical November weather can fluctuate significantly, with early winter conditions sometimes delayed by milder spells. The region usually sees its first substantial snowfall by mid-November, but this year’s milder conditions are keeping snow at bay a bit longer.