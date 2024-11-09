Northwestern Ontario Weather Report: November 9 – 11, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As Northwestern Ontario approaches mid-November, temperatures continue to drop, with fluctuating conditions ranging from sunny spells to potential light snow.

Our forecast this Saturday provides detailed insights for Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong, covering today through Monday November 11, 2024.

Expect cooler days, colder nights, and a mix of clear skies and cloud cover. Here’s what residents can expect for the coming days, including wardrobe tips and weather trivia for each location.

Kenora

November 9: Kenora will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 6°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:24 AM, and sunset is at 4:49 PM.

November 10-11: Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies, with light snow flurries possible in the evening. Highs will be around 4°C, with overnight lows near -3°C. Monday will stay partly cloudy, with temperatures remaining around 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket and gloves for daytime comfort, with extra layers for the cooler nights.

Weather Trivia: Kenora’s early November often features alternating mild and cold spells, with temperatures hovering around freezing as snow cover approaches.

Dryden

November 9: Dryden will experience partly cloudy skies, with a high reaching 5°C. Winds will be light from the northwest, and the barometric pressure reads 1017 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:19 AM, and sunset at 4:46 PM.

November 10-11: Sunday will bring increasing clouds and a chance of snow by evening, with temperatures around 3°C during the day and -4°C overnight. Monday will stay partly cloudy, with highs of 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing for daytime, and insulated outerwear for nighttime temperatures dipping below freezing.

Weather Trivia: Dryden typically experiences its first measurable snow in early November, although this year’s conditions have delayed it.

Fort Frances

November 9: Fort Frances will have mostly sunny skies, with temperatures reaching a high of 6°C. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:18 AM, and sunset is at 4:53 PM.

November 10-11: Sunday’s skies will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of light snow in the evening. Highs will be near 5°C, and overnight lows around -3°C. Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light jacket and scarf for daytime warmth, with heavier layers for cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances often experiences alternating mild and cold spells in November, signaling winter’s approach.

Atikokan

November 9: Atikokan will see mostly clear skies, with a daytime high of 5°C. Winds are light, with a barometric pressure reading of 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:20 AM, and sunset at 4:57 PM.

November 10-11: Cloud cover will increase by Sunday evening, bringing a slight chance of light snow, with temperatures around 3°C and lows dipping to -5°C. Monday will see a mix of clouds and sun, with highs near 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight coat for the day, with insulated layers for the cold nights.

Weather Trivia: November in Atikokan often marks the first consistent snow cover, though early-season mild spells are not uncommon.

Sioux Lookout

November 9: Sioux Lookout will experience partly sunny skies, with temperatures reaching a high of 5°C. Winds will be calm, and barometric pressure stands at 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:22 AM, and sunset is at 5:02 PM.

November 10-11: Sunday may bring increased clouds with a chance of flurries by evening, as temperatures dip to -3°C overnight. Monday’s high will be around 3°C with partly cloudy skies.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing and gloves for the daytime, with a heavier jacket for the cold nights.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout typically receives its first substantial snow in early to mid-November, with temperatures that remain below freezing by the month’s end.

Pickle Lake

November 9: Pickle Lake will have mostly cloudy skies with a high of 3°C. Winds will be calm, with a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:26 AM, and sunset is at 5:05 PM.

November 10-11: Light snow is expected on Sunday evening, with a high of 2°C and overnight lows near -6°C. Monday will bring partly sunny skies with a high of 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm layers and a winter coat will help with the cooler daytime temperatures, while insulated outerwear is essential at night.

Weather Trivia: November is known for its fluctuating temperatures in Pickle Lake, with cold air from the north often bringing the first steady snow cover.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

November 9: Red Lake and Ear Falls will see partly sunny skies, with a high near 4°C. Winds are light, with barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:21 AM, and sunset is at 5:03 PM.

November 10-11: Increasing clouds on Sunday may lead to light snow showers in the evening, with highs around 2°C and lows near -5°C. Monday will remain partly cloudy with highs around 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Medium-weight layers for daytime comfort, with heavier layers for nighttime temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Snow in November in Red Lake and Ear Falls generally remains until spring, with temperatures staying low throughout the month.

Nipigon

November 9: Nipigon will see partly cloudy skies with a high near 4°C. Winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, with barometric pressure at 1017 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:22 AM, and sunset is at 5:08 PM.

November 10-11: Cloud cover will increase by Sunday evening, with a chance of snow flurries overnight. Daytime highs will reach 3°C, with overnight lows around -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm jackets and gloves are recommended, especially for early morning and late evening.

Weather Trivia: Lake Superior’s influence brings lake-effect snow to Nipigon, with variable early-season conditions often extending into November.

Terrace Bay

November 9: Terrace Bay will experience mostly sunny skies, with a high near 5°C. Winds are light from the northwest, and barometric pressure stands at 1018 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:23 AM, and sunset at 5:10 PM.

November 10-11: Sunday will see increasing clouds, with light snow showers expected by evening. Highs will reach 3°C, and lows will dip to -4°C. Monday will be partly sunny with highs around 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including a jacket and gloves, will keep residents comfortable.

Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay often experiences variable lake-effect snow showers throughout November due to Lake Superior’s influence.

Armstrong

November 9: Armstrong is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a high near 3°C, light winds from the northwest, and a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:25 AM, and sunset at 5:12 PM.

November 10-11: Snow flurries are expected to develop by Sunday evening, with highs around 2°C and nighttime lows near -5°C. Monday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs around 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated outerwear is recommended for the daytime, while heavier layers are necessary for the colder nights.

Weather Trivia: Armstrong’s first snow often arrives in early November, signaling the approach of a long and snowy winter season.