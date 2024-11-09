Northern Ontario Weather Report: November 9 – 11, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As we move deeper into November, Northern Ontario communities are experiencing winter-like conditions with subzero temperatures, cloudy skies, and light snow flurries.

Our weather report this Saturday morning provides detailed forecasts for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Landsdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

November 9: Cloudy skies with occasional snow flurries, temperature around -7°C, with a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:42 AM, and sunset is at 5:51 PM.

November 10-11: Snow showers will continue, with daytime highs near -6°C and nighttime lows around -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter wear, including thermal gloves and boots, is recommended.

Weather Trivia: November snow often sets the stage for a snowy base that lasts through the winter months.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

November 9: Fort Severn is experiencing light snow with temperatures near -18°C, and barometric pressure is at 1011 hPa. Winds from the northeast at 20 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:49 AM, and sunset is at 5:54 PM.

November 10-11: Cold conditions will continue with highs around -17°C and nighttime lows dropping to -23°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade outerwear, including a parka and thermal gloves, is essential.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn’s November often brings temperatures well below freezing, lasting into April.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

November 9: Mostly cloudy with light snow, temperatures around -10°C, and a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Winds are light. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset is at 6:10 PM.

November 10-11: Snow flurries are expected to persist, with highs near -9°C and lows around -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter layers and insulated boots are recommended.

Weather Trivia: Fort Hope often sees early November snow accumulation, marking the start of its winter season.

Sachigo Lake

November 9: Cloudy with intermittent light snow, temperature around -12°C, and a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Winds are light from the northwest. Sunrise is at 8:43 AM, and sunset is at 6:15 PM.

November 10-11: Snow showers will continue through the weekend, with highs around -10°C and lows dropping to -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated coat, gloves, and a warm hat are essential.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover in Sachigo Lake often begins in November, typically remaining through winter.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

November 9: Overcast skies with light snow flurries, a temperature around -14°C, and barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Winds are light. Sunrise is at 8:46 AM, and sunset is at 6:20 PM.

November 10-11: Light snow will continue, with daytime highs around -12°C and lows near -19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-rated outerwear is necessary for Big Trout Lake’s cold and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: November typically brings consistent snow cover to Big Trout Lake, lasting until the spring thaw.

Sandy Lake

November 9: Sandy Lake is experiencing overcast skies with light snow flurries and a temperature of -10°C. Barometric pressure is at 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:42 AM, and sunset is at 6:16 PM.

November 10-11: Snow will continue, with highs around -9°C and nighttime lows around -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including an insulated jacket and gloves, are essential.

Weather Trivia: November snow in Sandy Lake usually leads to sustained cover, with colder conditions setting in through winter.

Pikangikum

November 9: Mostly cloudy skies with occasional snow flurries and a high near -8°C. Winds are light, with barometric pressure at 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:32 AM, and sunset is at 6:14 PM.

November 10-11: Snow will persist, with highs around -7°C and lows dropping to -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and a scarf are recommended for Pikangikum’s chilly November weather.

Weather Trivia: Snow accumulation in Pikangikum typically starts in November, signaling the approach of winter.

Cat Lake

November 9: Cloudy with light snow, temperatures near -10°C, and barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Winds are calm. Sunrise is at 8:37 AM, and sunset is at 6:17 PM.

November 10-11: Snow showers are expected to continue, with daytime highs around -9°C and lows nearing -16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter-grade clothing, including a heavy coat and thermal gloves, is necessary for the cold.

Weather Trivia: Snow depth in Cat Lake builds gradually through November, typically persisting through the winter months.

Kasabonika Lake

November 9: Overcast with light snow and a temperature of -13°C. Winds are light from the north, and barometric pressure reads 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:45 AM, and sunset is at 6:22 PM.

November 10-11: Light snow showers will continue through the weekend, with highs around -12°C and lows dipping to -19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-rated outerwear, including a winter coat and insulated gloves, is essential.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Kasabonika Lake is often the beginning of a sustained snow cover that lasts until spring.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

November 9: Neskantaga is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with light snow and a temperature near -11°C. Winds are light, with barometric pressure at 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:44 AM, and sunset is at 6:20 PM.

November 10-11: Snow flurries will persist, with daytime highs near -10°C and lows dropping to -17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a warm coat, gloves, and snow boots, is recommended.

Weather Trivia: November in Neskantaga is typically marked by the start of continuous snow cover that remains well into spring.

Summer Beaver (Nibinamik)

November 9: Mostly cloudy skies with light snow, a temperature around -11°C, and a barometric pressure reading of 1013 hPa. Winds are calm. Sunrise is at 8:47 AM, and sunset is at 6:24 PM.

November 10-11: Snow flurries are expected to continue with highs near -10°C and lows around -16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter outerwear, including an insulated jacket and warm gloves, is essential for comfort in the cold.

Weather Trivia: Summer Beaver typically sees steady snow accumulation in November, establishing a snow base that lasts through winter.

Peawanuck

November 9: Peawanuck is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with light snow and a temperature of -16°C. Winds are light from the northeast, with barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:52 AM, and sunset is at 5:48 PM.

November 10-11: Snow showers will continue, with daytime highs near -15°C and lows around -21°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade outerwear, including thermal gloves and a parka, is necessary.

Weather Trivia: November often marks the start of continuous snow cover in Peawanuck, with extremely low temperatures persisting through winter.

Attawapiskat

November 9: Overcast with light snow, temperatures around -13°C, and barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Winds are light. Sunrise is at 8:50 AM, and sunset is at 5:57 PM.

November 10-11: Snow flurries will continue, with highs around -11°C and lows near -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated outerwear and gloves are essential for the cold and snowy weather in Attawapiskat.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover in Attawapiskat typically begins in November, marking the onset of a lengthy winter season.