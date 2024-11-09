Nick Tetz Rides Lights Out on Opening Night of the 2024 PBR Canada National Finals to Reclaim No. 1 Rank in Fierce Championship Race

By Kacie Albert

EDMONTON, Alta. – As the 2024 Command Tubular PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada National Finals, presented by Edmonton’s Best Hotels, got underway Friday night in Edmonton, Alberta, Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta) rode lights out, going a perfect 2-for-2 to reclaim the No. 1 rank in the race for the 2024 Canadian Championship and accompanying $100,000 bonus.

As the year-end event began, Tetz travelled to Rogers Place trailing then No. 1 Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan) by 21.75 points.

Tetz was quick to strike in Round 1, besting Emerald Inn (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/B2 Braithwaite Ranches) for 85.25 points inside the home of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. The score, which tied for the Round 1 win, garnered Tetz 38 national points.

Coverchuk was unable to respond, bucking off Rust Bucket (Vold Rodeo) in a close 6.88 seconds. When the dust settled, Tetz overtook Coverchuk by 16.25 points entering Round 2.

With an electric crowd watching on, 2022 PBR Canada Champion Tetz continued to pour on the pressure in Round 2, riding Ain’t About Fame (Thompson Rodeo Livestock) for 83.25 points. Two-time PBR Canada Champion Coverchuk again struggled, this time being tossed by Deep Creek (Vold Rodeo) in 4.17 seconds.

Collecting an additional 14 national points, Tetz concluded the penultimate day of the 2024 season atop the Canadian standings, carrying a 30.25-point lead over No. 2 Coverchuk into Championship Saturday.

Should Tetz win the 2024 PBR Canada Championship, he would become just the fifth multi-time title holder in history, joining three-time Champion Aaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan), and two-time winners Zane Lambert (Ponoka, Alberta), Coverchuk and Dakota Buttar (Eatonia, Saskatchewan). For Coverchuk, a come-from-behind surge would earn him his record-tying third Canadian title.

During opening night of the 2024 Command Tubular PBR Canada National Finals, presented by Edmonton’s Best Hotels, the entire field of 20 competitors showed up and showed out, going a torrid 18-for-40 as they converted in 45% of the evenings outs, with 12 different riders lasting the requisite 8.

Six riders, including Tetz, have gone a perfect 2-for-2, with Ashton Sahli (Red Deer, Alberta) currently leading the National Finals event aggregate.

After Sahli tied with Tetz for the Round 1 win, topping Times A Tickin (Thompson Rodeo Livestock) for 85.25 points, he overtook sole ownership of the event lead when he bested Destination Unknown (Vold Rodeo/R Saga Ranch) for a second-best 87.25 points in Round 2.

Sahli leads second-place contender Jake Gardner (Fort St. John, British Columbia) by a mere 0.75 points. The winner of the 2024 PBR Canada National Finals is guaranteed to earn a minimum $50,000.

For Gardner he rode Wolf Bait (Vold Rodeo) for 84.75 points in Round 1, and Broken Pearl (Kinky Buckers) for 87 points in Round 2.

Looking down the leaderboard the remaining perfect riders are: 2024 PBR Australia Champion and Rookie of the Year Boston Leather (Calliope, Queensland, Australia) in third; Callum Miller (Warwick, Queensland, Australia) in fourth; Tetz in fifth; and 2017 PBR Canada Rookie of the Year Coy Robbins (Camrose, Alberta) in sixth.

Garret Green (Meeting Creek, Alberta), Buttar, Tanner Eno (Coronation, Alberta), Jordan Hansen (Amisk, Alberta), 2012 PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) World Champion Cody Teel (College Station, Texas) and Ben Bode (Calliope, Queensland) will also begin Championship Saturday with one score on the board.

For Green, he delivered the high-marked ride of the 2024 PBR Canada National Finals to date, dominating Round 2 with an impressive 87.5-point effort on Pyper (Foley Bucking Bulls).

The 2024 Command Tubular PBR Canada National Finals, presented by Edmonton’s Best Hotels, will conclude in Edmonton, Alberta, and Rogers Place on Saturday, November 9 with Round 3 and the championship round. Action will get underway at 7:00 p.m. MST.

PBR Canada Cup Series

2024 Command Tubular PBR Canada National Finals, presented by Edmonton’s Best Hotels

Rogers Place – Edmonton, Alberta

(Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Ashton Sahli, 85.25-87.25-0-0-172.50-66 Points. Jake Gardner, 84.75-87-0-0-171.75-52 Points. Boston Leather, 83.75-86.75-0-0-170.50-46 Points. Callum Miller, 83.25-85.5-0-0-168.75-38 Points. Nick Tetz, 85.25-83.25-0-0-168.50-52 Points. Coy Robbins, 81-85.75-0-0-166.75-36 Points. Garrett Green, 0-87.5-0-0-87.50-48 Points. Dakota Buttar, 0-85.5-0-0-85.50-18 Points.

(tie). Tanner Eno, 0-85.5-0-0-85.50-18 Points.

Jordan Hansen, 84-0-0-0-84.00-24 Points. Cody Teel, 82.75-0-0-0-82.75-18 Points. Ben Bode, 81.75-0-0-0-81.75-16 Points.

Cody Coverchuk, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Weston Davidson, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Chanse Switzer, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Gilmar Santana, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Tyler Craig, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Aaron Roy, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Stefan Tonita, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Fraser, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cauy Schmidt, 0-0-0-0-0.00

2024 PBR Canada National Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)