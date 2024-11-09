Canadian Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast: November 9 – 11, 2024

Weekend Weather Outlook

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – From the Atlantic’s drizzly mornings to the Pacific’s variable clouds and the Arctic’s deepening cold, Canada’s coast-to-coast weather is set to bring diverse conditions as winter settles in across the country. This forecast covers November 9 through November 11, 2024, with details on current conditions, barometric pressure, wind speeds, and any weather alerts.

Wardrobe suggestions and historical weather trivia add perspective to the conditions in each community.

Atlantic Canada

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

November 9: St. John’s will see cloudy skies with occasional rain and a high of 7°C. Winds from the northeast at 20 km/h contribute to the cool, damp feel, while barometric pressure is at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:01 AM, and sunset is at 5:44 PM.

November 10-11: The rain will persist on Sunday, with temperatures remaining around 6°C before clearing by Monday, with a high of 8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outer layers are essential, as rain is expected to be consistent.

Weather Trivia: November is one of St. John’s rainiest months, with some years seeing over 200 mm of rain by month’s end.

Saint John, New Brunswick

November 9: Cloudy with intermittent rain, Saint John will have temperatures reaching 5°C with light northwest winds at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure reads 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:55 AM, and sunset is at 5:53 PM.

November 10-11: Snow showers are possible on Sunday night as temperatures fall to -2°C, with clearing expected by Monday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket and warm clothing layers will help with the chill and occasional snow.

Weather Trivia: November is a transitional month in Saint John, frequently bringing the season’s first snow.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

November 9: Halifax will experience a mix of rain and drizzle, with temperatures hovering around 5°C and light northeast winds. Barometric pressure is at 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:56 AM, and sunset is at 5:57 PM.

November 10-11: The rain will taper off by Sunday afternoon, with temperatures reaching 7°C, and clearing skies by Monday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof layers, such as a raincoat and boots, are essential for managing Halifax’s persistent rain.

Weather Trivia: Halifax’s November often sees over 100 mm of rain, making it one of the wettest months.

Quebec

Quebec City, Quebec

November 9: Quebec City will have cloudy skies with light snow and a high of 1°C. Winds will be calm, with barometric pressure at 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:37 AM, and sunset at 5:24 PM.

November 10-11: Snow showers will continue Sunday, with temperatures holding steady around 0°C, then clearing on Monday with a high of 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, scarf, and gloves are ideal for the snow and cold.

Weather Trivia: Quebec City frequently sees early November snow, with some years accumulating over 15 cm by mid-month.

Montreal, Quebec

November 9: Overcast skies with rain are forecast for Montreal, where temperatures will reach 5°C, with light northwest winds and a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:40 AM, and sunset at 5:28 PM.

November 10-11: Rain may turn to light snow Sunday night as temperatures dip to -2°C, clearing up by Monday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket and warm layers will help manage the rainy, chilly conditions.

Weather Trivia: Montreal’s November can see dramatic weather shifts, with early snow marking the approach of winter.

Ontario

Toronto, Ontario

November 9: Toronto will experience partly cloudy skies with a high of 8°C and light winds, while barometric pressure stands at 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:01 AM, and sunset at 6:00 PM.

November 10-11: Sunday will remain mostly clear, with highs around 9°C, and Monday may bring light rain.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket and light layers will provide comfort in Toronto’s mild fall weather.

Weather Trivia: Toronto’s November temperatures vary greatly, often keeping snow at bay until mid-month or later.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

November 9: Thunder Bay will be mainly sunny, with highs reaching 9°C. Winds are from the southwest at 20 km/h, and barometric pressure is at 1020 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:24 AM, and sunset at 6:11 PM.

November 10-11: Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers are forecast for Sunday, with temperatures around 10°C. Monday will remain cloudy with highs around 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light jacket for daytime and heavier layers for cooler nights.

Weather Trivia: November typically brings the first substantial snowfall to Thunder Bay, though it may arrive later this year.

Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba

November 9: Partly cloudy skies in Winnipeg, with a high of 0°C and northwest winds around 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:17 AM, and sunset at 6:02 PM.

November 10-11: Sunshine is expected through Sunday, with highs reaching 1°C, while Monday will bring light snow.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a warm coat and gloves, is essential as temperatures hover near freezing.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover in Winnipeg often begins in November, with temperatures dropping below zero regularly.

Churchill, Manitoba

November 9: Snow will continue in Churchill, with temperatures around -21°C, and strong north winds at 25 km/h create a wind chill of -30°C. Barometric pressure is at 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:55 AM, and sunset at 5:34 PM.

November 10-11: More snow and steady cold temperatures will persist over the weekend.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-rated winter gear, including insulated gloves, boots, and a parka, is necessary in the frigid conditions.

Weather Trivia: November marks the start of polar bear season in Churchill as Hudson Bay freezes over.

Saskatchewan

Regina, Saskatchewan

November 9: Regina will experience clear skies with a high of 1°C, calm winds, and barometric pressure at 1017 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:17 AM, and sunset at 5:51 PM.

November 10-11: Clear skies will continue into Sunday, with a high of 2°C, while Monday may see light snow.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat, scarf, and gloves will be ideal for Regina’s cold fall weather.

Weather Trivia: Regina’s November frequently brings snow, with cold temperatures setting in early.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

November 9: Saskatoon is experiencing mostly sunny skies with a high of 0°C, light winds, and barometric pressure at 1018 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:20 AM, and sunset at 5:58 PM.

November 10-11: Sunday remains sunny with highs around 2°C, while Monday brings light snow showers.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including gloves and a warm coat, will provide comfort in the cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: Saskatoon typically sees its first lasting snow cover in November, marking the onset of winter.

Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta

November 9: Edmonton has mostly sunny skies with a high of 1°C and calm winds. Barometric pressure is steady at 1019 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:32 AM, and sunset at 6:04 PM.

November 10-11: Sunday will bring more sunshine, with temperatures rising to 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Medium-weight layers are recommended for Edmonton’s chilly days and colder evenings.

Weather Trivia: Edmonton’s November often marks the beginning of sustained below-freezing temperatures.

Calgary, Alberta

November 9: Calgary is seeing partly sunny skies with a high of 1°C, light winds, and a steady barometric pressure of 1017 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:32 AM, and sunset at 6:06 PM.

November 10-11: Snow flurries are expected Sunday night as temperatures dip to -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a coat and gloves, will help with Calgary’s cooler mornings and evenings.

Weather Trivia: Calgary’s infamous chinook winds can bring warmer air, but not this weekend.

British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia

November 9: Vancouver will experience periods of rain with temperatures around 8°C and calm winds. Barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:01 AM, and sunset at 5:51 PM.

November 10-11: Rain will taper off by Sunday, with mild temperatures near 9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear is essential for Vancouver’s rainy weather.

Weather Trivia: November is typically Vancouver’s wettest month, often receiving over 200 mm of rain.

Victoria, British Columbia

November 9: Victoria has rain and mild temperatures around 8°C with light northwest winds. Barometric pressure is 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset at 5:54 PM.

November 10-11: Rain will clear Sunday afternoon, leaving temperatures around 9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof clothing is recommended for the rain-heavy weekend.

Weather Trivia: Victoria’s November is among the wettest months, with rain occurring on most days.

Northern Canada

Dawson City, Yukon

November 9: Dawson City is seeing cloudy skies with light snow and temperatures around -18°C. Winds are light, with barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:39 AM, and sunset at 5:44 PM.

November 10-11: Snow will continue into Sunday, with temperatures staying around -20°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter layers, including gloves and boots, are essential for the cold.

Weather Trivia: Dawson City’s temperatures regularly stay below freezing through November, with snow depth accumulating quickly.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

November 9: Yellowknife has mostly cloudy skies with light snow and a temperature around -21°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure stands at 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:21 AM, and sunset at 5:42 PM.

November 10-11: Snow showers will continue, with temperatures remaining near -22°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter wear, including a parka and thermal gloves, is essential.

Weather Trivia: Yellowknife’s November brings sharply dropping temperatures, with lows reaching well below -30°C.

Alert, Nunavut

November 9: Alert has mostly cloudy skies with intermittent light snow and temperatures around -25°C. Winds are from the northeast at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure reads 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 10:30 AM, and sunset at 3:10 PM.

November 10-11: Snow flurries will continue, with temperatures as low as -28°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Extreme arctic-rated clothing is necessary in Alert’s frigid conditions.

Weather Trivia: Alert sees near-total darkness in November as the polar night approaches.