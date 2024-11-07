Winnipeg Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Manslaughter Suspect

Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the death of 33-year-old Shawn Douglas Thomas.

Thomas, a member of Peguis First Nation who resided in Winnipeg, was found unresponsive in the 800 block of College Avenue on October 18th, 2024. Despite receiving emergency medical care, he was later pronounced deceased in hospital.

The Homicide Unit has identified 31-year-old Karl Earl Settee of Winnipeg as a suspect in the case.

A warrant for manslaughter has been issued for his arrest.

Understanding Manslaughter Charges:

In Canada, manslaughter is a homicide offence that occurs when someone causes the death of another person but without the intent to kill. It is generally considered less serious than murder. There are two types of manslaughter:

Voluntary Manslaughter: Occurs when someone kills in the heat of passion or due to sudden provocation.

Involuntary Manslaughter: Occurs when someone causes death through recklessness or criminal negligence.

The penalties for manslaughter vary depending on the circumstances of the offence and can range from probation to life imprisonment.

Public Assistance Requested:

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Settee’s whereabouts to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Important Safety Note:

The public is advised not to approach Settee if they see him. Instead, they should call the police immediately.