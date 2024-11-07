Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: November 7 – 9, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay’s November weather will bring a combination of mild temperatures, cloud cover, and gusty winds through the next few days. With a chance of light rain or snow flurries, the city will see fluctuating temperatures before clearer skies arrive for the weekend.

Here’s the detailed outlook for November 7 through November 9, 2024, to help residents prepare for both cool mornings and milder daytime highs.

Current Conditions (November 7, 2024)

As of 7:00 AM EST, Thunder Bay is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 3°C. Winds are blowing from the west-southwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is currently at 101.9 kPa and falling. The humidity stands at 84%, with visibility at a clear 24 km.

Thursday, November 7 Forecast

Today’s conditions will bring mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries early this morning. Fog patches will dissipate quickly, and skies will clear by afternoon. Winds will increase from the west, reaching 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Thunder Bay can expect a high of 9°C today, though the wind chill will make it feel like -7°C in the morning. The UV index remains low at 2.

Thursday Night: Clouds will increase again this evening, with west winds gusting up to 40 km/h before becoming light late in the evening. Temperatures will fall to a low of 3°C overnight.

Friday, November 8 Forecast

Friday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, clearing to sunny skies by late morning. Winds will pick up from the northwest, gusting to 40 km/h before easing off in the afternoon. The day will see a high of 8°C with a low UV index of 2.

Friday Night: Clear skies are expected overnight, with temperatures dropping to -4°C, making for a chilly evening.

Saturday, November 9 Forecast

Saturday brings increasing cloudiness, with a daytime high reaching 9°C. Clouds will gather by evening, bringing a 30% chance of showers overnight, with temperatures expected to dip to 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With a chilly start and breezy conditions, it’s wise to dress in layers for warmth. A wind-resistant jacket will help combat gusts on Thursday, while a medium-weight coat will be appropriate for Friday’s clear but cool night. For Saturday, warmer layers for the morning will help as temperatures rise into the afternoon.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay often experiences significant temperature fluctuations in early November, as warm daytime highs and cool overnight lows reflect the changing season. The city typically sees its first measurable snowfall by mid-November, though mild spells like this one can delay consistent winter conditions.