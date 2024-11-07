Northwestern Ontario Weather Report: November 7 – 9, 2024

Thunder Bay – Weather – As Northwestern Ontario moves further into November, mild daytime highs and sunny conditions will mix with cool evenings and cloud cover. Here’s the forecast from November 7 through November 9, 2024, for communities including Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong. The report covers detailed weather trends, barometric pressures, wind patterns, and wardrobe suggestions for residents to prepare for the fluctuating temperatures.

Kenora

November 7: Kenora starts with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 5°C. Northwest winds will increase to 20 km/h by afternoon, and barometric pressure is steady at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:19 AM, and sunset is at 4:51 PM.

November 8-9: Skies will clear by Friday, with sunny conditions and highs around 7°C. Saturday will remain sunny, with a high of 8°C, though temperatures will drop to -2°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing with a medium-weight coat will provide comfort during the mild afternoons and cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia: Kenora’s temperatures in early November typically hover around freezing, but this warm spell is on the milder side.

Dryden

November 7: Dryden will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 6°C. Winds are expected to be moderate from the west at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:11 AM, and sunset is at 4:48 PM.

November 8-9: Sunshine continues into Friday with a high of 7°C, while Saturday brings similar mild conditions and a high of 8°C. Overnight lows will dip to -3°C on both nights.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light winter coat is ideal for daytime, while evening temperatures will require additional layers.

Weather Trivia: Dryden’s early November weather often fluctuates, with November 7th being on the warmer side compared to historical averages.

Fort Frances

November 7: Fort Frances is experiencing partly sunny skies, with temperatures reaching up to 7°C by afternoon. Winds are from the west at 20 km/h, and barometric pressure stands at 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:09 AM, and sunset is at 4:55 PM.

November 8-9: Sunshine is forecast for Friday and Saturday, with highs of 7°C and 8°C, respectively. Nighttime temperatures will fall to around -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Light layers and a medium jacket are recommended, as days will be mild but evenings turn cooler.

Weather Trivia: November is known for its “freeze-thaw” cycle in Fort Frances, where temperatures above freezing by day create ideal conditions for frost in the evenings.

Atikokan

November 7: Atikokan is experiencing mostly sunny skies with a high of 6°C. Winds are light, coming from the west at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:15 AM, and sunset is at 5:00 PM.

November 8-9: Friday and Saturday will bring more sunshine with highs around 7°C to 8°C. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight coat for daytime and a heavier layer for evening will help manage the temperature changes.

Weather Trivia: Atikokan’s November is often marked by clear skies and cold nights as the region transitions to winter.

Sioux Lookout

November 7: Sioux Lookout is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a high of 5°C and northwest winds at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure reads 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:16 AM, and sunset is at 5:04 PM.

November 8-9: Friday will be clear and sunny with a high near 6°C, while Saturday brings warmer conditions up to 7°C, with nighttime lows around -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Light jackets and gloves are recommended for cooler mornings, with added layers for the colder nights.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout often experiences its first significant snow cover in early November, though this year’s temperatures have been warmer than average.

Pickle Lake

November 7: Pickle Lake has partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 4°C, and winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h. The barometric pressure is stable at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:19 AM, and sunset is at 5:06 PM.

November 8-9: Clear skies are expected Friday, with highs near 5°C. Saturday brings similar conditions, with a high of 6°C, while nighttime temperatures dip to -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavier coat for the early morning and evening chills is recommended, as well as layered clothing for daytime.

Weather Trivia: November in Pickle Lake is often marked by steady temperatures and the first signs of lasting snowfall.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

November 7: Red Lake and Ear Falls are experiencing partly sunny conditions with a high of 5°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, with barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:13 AM, and sunset is at 5:05 PM.

November 8-9: Friday and Saturday will continue to see clear skies with highs of 6°C to 7°C, while overnight temperatures drop to around -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light winter jacket will work well for daytime, while a heavier layer is needed for the cold evenings.

Weather Trivia: November in Red Lake often brings the first measurable snow, though temperatures this week are milder than typical.

Nipigon

November 7: Nipigon is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with occasional breaks of sunshine and a temperature high of 4°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure reads 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:18 AM, and sunset is at 5:10 PM.

November 8-9: Clearer skies are expected by Friday, with a high of 5°C, and Saturday will bring a high of 6°C. Lows will hover around -4°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing and a heavier coat for cooler nights will keep you comfortable.

Weather Trivia: Early November often brings snowfall to Nipigon, with this week’s mild temperatures being a seasonal exception.

Terrace Bay

November 7: Terrace Bay is under partly cloudy skies with a temperature high of 4°C and light northwest winds. Barometric pressure is steady at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:19 AM, and sunset is at 5:12 PM.

November 8-9: Sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday, with a high of 5°C. Saturday will be similar with a high of 6°C, while lows will drop to -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket for daytime and a heavier coat for the colder evenings are ideal.

Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay often experiences lake-effect snow in November, though milder weather can delay snowfall accumulations.

Armstrong

November 7: Armstrong is seeing partly sunny skies with a high of 3°C, calm winds, and a stable barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:20 AM, and sunset is at 5:16 PM.

November 8-9: Friday’s skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 4°C. Saturday will see a high of 5°C with overnight lows dropping to -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including gloves and a medium-weight jacket, is recommended for the variable temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Armstrong’s November weather is often marked by snow, with this year’s clear skies and milder temperatures being an anomaly.