Northern Ontario First Nations Communities Weather Report: November 7 – 9, 2024

THUNDER BAY – Weather – As November progresses, Northern Ontario is experiencing colder temperatures, overcast skies, and steady snow flurries across many communities. This detailed weather report covers the outlook for November 7 through November 9, 2024, for communities including Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Landsdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Information includes barometric pressure, wind conditions, sunrise and sunset times, and wardrobe recommendations for staying warm in the chilly weather.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

November 7: Marten Falls is mostly cloudy with temperatures around -6°C, calm winds from the northwest, and a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:37 AM, and sunset is at 5:56 PM.

November 8-9: Light snow is expected through Friday with highs around -5°C and lows dipping to -12°C by Friday night. Saturday will bring similar conditions, with a high of -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter clothing, including a warm coat, gloves, and boots, is recommended.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall often marks the start of a long winter in Marten Falls, where snow cover remains until spring.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

November 7: Fort Severn is under mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of -15°C, calm northeast winds, and a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:46 AM, and sunset is at 5:57 PM.

November 8-9: Snow flurries are expected to continue through the week, with highs reaching -13°C and nighttime lows nearing -20°C by Saturday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including a parka, insulated gloves, and warm boots, is essential in these frigid conditions.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn experiences some of Canada’s coldest November temperatures, often maintaining snow cover from early November until April.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

November 7: Fort Hope is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with light snow flurries and temperatures around -7°C, calm winds, and a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:25 AM, and sunset is at 6:14 PM.

November 8-9: Snow showers will continue with highs around -6°C and lows dipping to -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter wear, including a coat, hat, and gloves, is essential for staying warm in the snowy, cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Fort Hope often establishes the season’s first lasting snow base.

Sachigo Lake

November 7: Sachigo Lake is under partly cloudy skies with intermittent light snow and a temperature around -10°C. Winds are calm, with barometric pressure at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:38 AM, and sunset is at 6:18 PM.

November 8-9: Light snow will continue into Friday, with daytime highs near -8°C and lows dropping to -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter clothing, including gloves, a scarf, and thermal boots, is recommended.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall in early November often accumulates quickly in Sachigo Lake, remaining well into spring.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

November 7: Big Trout Lake is experiencing cloudy skies with snow showers and a temperature around -13°C. Winds are light from the northwest, and the barometric pressure reads 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:41 AM, and sunset is at 6:23 PM.

November 8-9: Snow flurries will persist, with highs near -11°C and lows dipping to -17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter gear, including a parka, thermal gloves, and insulated boots, is essential in these conditions.

Weather Trivia: November in Big Trout Lake brings an average of 20 cm of snow, much of which remains until spring.

Sandy Lake

November 7: Sandy Lake is mostly cloudy with light snow showers and a temperature of -8°C. Winds are light from the north, and the barometric pressure is at 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:36 AM, and sunset is at 6:19 PM.

November 8-9: Snow will continue through Friday, with highs around -7°C and lows near -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including a warm coat, gloves, and waterproof boots, are recommended for the cold and snowy weather.

Weather Trivia: Sandy Lake’s November snowfalls contribute to the region’s long-lasting snow cover, which typically doesn’t melt until April.

Pikangikum

November 7: Pikangikum is under partly cloudy skies with temperatures around -7°C and calm winds. The barometric pressure stands at 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:28 AM, and sunset is at 6:17 PM.

November 8-9: Snow is expected through Friday, with highs near -6°C and lows around -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated outerwear, gloves, and a scarf are recommended to stay warm.

Weather Trivia: November brings Pikangikum its first sustained snowfall, with steady accumulation through the month.

Cat Lake

November 7: Cat Lake has overcast skies with light snow showers and a temperature around -9°C, calm northwest winds, and a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:33 AM, and sunset is at 6:20 PM.

November 8-9: Snow showers will continue, with highs around -8°C and lows near -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter-grade clothing, including a heavy coat and insulated gloves, is essential for warmth.

Weather Trivia: November snow cover in Cat Lake typically remains until spring, with total snow accumulation steadily increasing.

Kasabonika Lake

November 7: Kasabonika Lake is seeing mostly cloudy skies with intermittent snow showers and temperatures around -10°C. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:40 AM, and sunset is at 6:25 PM.

November 8-9: Snow flurries will persist through the week, with highs around -9°C and lows dropping to -17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-rated clothing, including a winter coat, thermal gloves, and insulated boots, is essential for comfort in the freezing temperatures.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Kasabonika Lake is substantial, typically forming a snowpack that persists well into spring.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

November 7: Neskantaga is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with light snow flurries and temperatures around -9°C. Winds are light, with a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:38 AM, and sunset is at 6:23 PM.

November 8-9: Snow will continue through Friday, with highs around -8°C and lows near -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter layers, including a parka and gloves, are recommended for staying warm.

Weather Trivia: Neskantaga’s November snow frequently leads to the formation of a snow base that lasts until the spring thaw.

Summer Beaver (Nibinamik)

November 7: Summer Beaver is mostly cloudy with snow flurries and a temperature of -8°C. Winds are calm from the northwest, with barometric pressure at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:41 AM, and sunset is at 6:27 PM.

November 8-9: Snow is expected to persist, with daytime highs near -7°C and nighttime lows around -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter wear, including a warm coat, thermal gloves, and boots, is essential for staying comfortable in the cold.

Weather Trivia: November typically brings continuous snow cover to Summer Beaver, with temperatures staying below freezing through winter.

Peawanuck

November 7: Peawanuck is under mostly cloudy skies with light snow and temperatures around -14°C, calm northeast winds, and a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:47 AM, and sunset is at 5:50 PM.

November 8-9: Snow flurries are expected to continue, with highs around -13°C and lows dipping to -20°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter wear, including a parka, thermal gloves, and insulated boots, is recommended for warmth in extreme conditions.

Weather Trivia: November in Peawanuck often brings substantial snow cover, with temperatures that remain below freezing until April.

Attawapiskat

November 7: Attawapiskat is seeing mostly cloudy skies with intermittent light snow and a temperature of -11°C. Winds are calm, with barometric pressure at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:45 AM, and sunset is at 5:59 PM.

November 8-9: Snow showers will continue, with highs near -10°C and lows around -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter gear, including a coat, gloves, and snow boots, is necessary for handling the chilly conditions.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Attawapiskat often results in the first solid snow cover, which remains through the long winter season.