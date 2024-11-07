FedNor Invests $1.5 Million to Support First Nations and Indigenous Entrepreneurs in Northeastern Ontario

Birch Island, ON – Exciting news for Indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses in Northeastern Ontario! FedNor, a government agency that helps businesses in the North, is investing $1.5 million in the Waubetek Business Development Corporation.

This money will help Waubetek continue its awesome work in supporting Indigenous businesses and communities for the next five years.

Waubetek is like a helpful friend to Indigenous businesses. They offer advice and training, help people get loans to start or grow their businesses, and even assist communities with planning for a better future.

This investment is a big deal because it shows the government’s commitment to helping Indigenous communities succeed. As Minister Patty Hajdu said, “Organizations like [Waubetek] are driven by local leadership that understands the needs of the communities they serve… We are investing in strong and diverse regional economies because Canada is strongest when we are succeeding together.”

MP Terry Sheehan also highlighted the importance of Indigenous businesses to Canada’s economy, saying, “The Government of Canada recognizes that the Indigenous economy contributes nearly $50 billion annually to our national GDP… This FedNor investment…is another great example of how we are stepping up for First Nation communities and Indigenous entrepreneurs in Northern Ontario to create local jobs.”

Waubetek has a proven track record of helping Indigenous businesses succeed. Over the past five years, they’ve provided over $3.3 million in loans, which has helped create or maintain about 75 jobs in the region.

“First Nation businesses and organizations are a major driving force behind jobs, growth and a strong economy,” said MP Marc G. Serré. “By funding [Waubetek], we are helping to create or maintain jobs, while supporting Indigenous-led business ventures across Northeastern Ontario.”

Dawn Madahbee Leach, the General Manager of Waubetek, is thrilled about the investment. She said, “This strong show of support from FedNor demonstrates confidence in our organization… This targeted investment will ensure new and existing businesses have continued access to the resources they need to grow, maximize profitability, create jobs and position our region for sustainable long-term success.”

Waubetek’s work is really important because it helps Indigenous people in Northern Ontario start and grow their own businesses. This creates jobs and helps communities become stronger. It’s a great example of how working together can make a real difference!