Drug Trafficking Charges Laid in Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout, ON – CRIMEBEAT – A joint operation between Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Sioux Lookout OPP Community Street Crime Unit has resulted in drug trafficking charges against an Ottawa resident.

On Monday, November 4th, 2024, around 5:00 PM, OPP officers responded to a call about suspicious persons at an apartment on Millar Crescent. Upon arrival, officers found several unauthorized individuals inside the residence.

In addition to the arrest of Kouadio, police also arrested 37-year-old Jamie Childforever from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation for violating bail conditions. Childforever was also found at the residence on Millar Crescent.

A subsequent investigation led to the seizure of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and Canadian currency.

Charges and Potential Penalties:

20-year-old Nihemi Yao Walker Kouadio of Ottawa was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking: This charge relates to possessing a controlled substance (in this case, cocaine) with the intent to sell or distribute it. Penalties upon conviction vary depending on the type and amount of the drug, but can include significant fines and imprisonment.

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime: This charge relates to possessing money or assets obtained through criminal activity. Penalties can include fines and/or imprisonment.

Obstruct Peace Officer: This charge relates to obstructing or hindering a police officer in the execution of their duty. Penalties can include fines and/or imprisonment.

Presumption of Innocence:

It is important to remember that Kouadio is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kouadio was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Kenora Bail Court on November 8th, 2024.

Recognizing Signs of Drug Trafficking in Your Community:

The OPP is asking residents of Sioux Lookout to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity that may be related to drug trafficking. Here are some potential signs to watch out for:

Unusual activity: Increased foot traffic to a residence at odd hours, people lingering in cars or on street corners, frequent arrival and departure of unfamiliar vehicles.

Suspicious behavior: Residents who are secretive or avoid contact with neighbors, new faces coming and going from a residence regularly.

Changes in property: Increased security measures, blacked-out windows, neglect of the property.

If you have any information about drug trafficking in Sioux Lookout, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also report online at

www.p3tips.com/273.