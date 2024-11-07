Canadian Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast: November 7 – 8, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – From Atlantic coast rain to frigid Arctic air and clear, cool skies in the Prairies, November 7 and 8, 2024, present Canada’s diverse early winter landscape. This coast-to-coast weather report details current conditions, barometric pressure, winds, and wardrobe suggestions for each region, helping residents prepare for seasonal temperature changes. We also include historical weather trivia, capturing each location’s typical November weather patterns.

Atlantic Canada

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

November 7: St. John’s will experience light rain showers and overcast skies, with temperatures reaching 6°C. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h, and barometric pressure is at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:57 AM, and sunset is at 5:47 PM.

November 8: Rain will persist into Friday, with temperatures climbing to 7°C before dipping to 2°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear and warm clothing for the damp, cool conditions.

Weather Trivia: November frequently sees a substantial amount of rain in St. John’s, with some years receiving over 150 mm by mid-month.

Saint John, New Brunswick

November 7: Cloudy with intermittent rain, Saint John will see temperatures around 4°C with light northwest winds at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:53 AM, and sunset is at 5:55 PM.

November 8: Snow showers may arrive Thursday night as temperatures dip to -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated layers and waterproof outerwear are essential to combat Saint John’s rain and possible snow.

Weather Trivia: Saint John often transitions to early snowfall by mid-November, with temperatures generally dropping quickly.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

November 7: Halifax will see rain and drizzle throughout the day, with temperatures hovering at 5°C, light winds, and a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:51 AM, and sunset at 5:59 PM.

November 8: Rain tapers off by the afternoon, with daytime highs near 6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof clothing, particularly a rain jacket, is essential.

Weather Trivia: November is among Halifax’s rainiest months, often seeing over 100 mm by the month’s end.

Quebec

Quebec City, Quebec

November 7: Light snow and a high of 1°C are expected in Quebec City, with a calm barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Winds are light. Sunrise is at 7:33 AM, and sunset is at 5:26 PM.

November 8: Snow will ease by mid-morning, with temperatures remaining near freezing.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm winter clothing, including a coat, gloves, and scarf, is recommended.

Weather Trivia: Quebec City’s first snowfall historically arrives by early November, often accumulating into a snow base.

Montreal, Quebec

November 7: Montreal’s skies will be overcast with intermittent rain and a high of 4°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure stands at 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:36 AM, and sunset at 5:29 PM.

November 8: Snow may mix with rain overnight as temperatures drop to -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing and a waterproof coat are best for the cool, rainy weather.

Weather Trivia: Montreal has a history of early November snowfalls, with some years seeing over 15 cm by the month’s end.

Ontario

Toronto, Ontario

November 7: Toronto will see partly sunny skies and a high of 7°C, with calm winds and barometric pressure at 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:58 AM, and sunset at 6:00 PM.

November 8: A clear day on Friday, with temperatures reaching 8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Medium-weight outerwear for comfort in the mild but chilly weather.

Weather Trivia: Toronto’s November weather can vary significantly, though the city rarely sees snow this early in the month.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

November 7: Thunder Bay is experiencing partly sunny skies, with a high of 9°C. Winds are light from the northwest, with barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:21 AM, and sunset at 6:13 PM.

November 8: Skies remain sunny on Friday, with a high of 8°C and a low of -3°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Light outerwear for the daytime, with heavier layers for cool nights.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay often sees its first measurable snowfall in early November, though this week’s mild weather is above seasonal norms.

Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba

November 7: Winnipeg’s weather is partly sunny with a high of -1°C and calm northwest winds. Barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:12 AM, and sunset at 6:05 PM.

November 8: A clear, sunny day with temperatures reaching 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a warm coat and gloves, is ideal.

Weather Trivia: Winnipeg frequently sees sustained snow cover by November, though above-zero daytime highs are not uncommon.

Churchill, Manitoba

November 7: Churchill is experiencing snow and temperatures around -18°C, with north winds at 20 km/h, creating a wind chill of -28°C. Barometric pressure is 1007 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:51 AM, and sunset at 5:39 PM.

November 8: Snow flurries will continue, with highs remaining near -20°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Extreme winter wear, including a parka, thermal gloves, and snow boots, is a necessity.

Weather Trivia: November marks the start of polar bear season in Churchill, as Hudson Bay begins to freeze over.

Saskatchewan

Regina, Saskatchewan

November 7: Regina has clear skies with a high of 0°C, light northwest winds, and a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:13 AM, and sunset at 5:53 PM.

November 8: Friday remains sunny with a high of 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including gloves and a warm coat, is recommended.

Weather Trivia: Regina’s early November weather often alternates between sun and snow as winter approaches.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

November 7: Saskatoon will have clear skies and a high of -1°C, with light northwest winds and a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:16 AM, and sunset at 6:00 PM.

November 8: Sunny weather continues with a high of 1°C on Friday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter outerwear is recommended, especially for early morning cold spells.

Weather Trivia: Early November is often marked by the first snow accumulations, which typically last through winter.

Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta

November 7: Edmonton is experiencing mostly clear skies with a high of 1°C and calm winds. Barometric pressure is steady at 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:29 AM, and sunset at 6:05 PM.

November 8: Sunny skies continue with Friday’s high reaching 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Medium-weight jacket and gloves will help manage the crisp fall temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Edmonton’s snow cover in early November frequently persists until the following April.

Calgary, Alberta

November 7: Calgary’s weather includes partly sunny skies with light snow flurries and a temperature high of 0°C. Winds are calm from the northwest, with a barometric pressure of 1017 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset at 6:08 PM.

November 8: Clear skies will return, with temperatures warming to 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a medium-weight coat and insulated gloves, is recommended.

Weather Trivia: Calgary’s famous chinook winds often bring sudden temperature increases in winter, but this week will remain cool.

British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia

November 7: Vancouver is experiencing rain and overcast skies, with temperatures around 8°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure reads 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:59 AM, and sunset at 5:54 PM.

November 8: Rain will taper off, leaving partly cloudy skies on Friday with highs near 9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof clothing, including a raincoat and boots, is necessary.

Weather Trivia: November is Vancouver’s wettest month, averaging over 200 mm of rain.

Victoria, British Columbia

November 7: Victoria has rain and mild temperatures around 7°C, with light northwest winds. Barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:58 AM, and sunset at 5:56 PM.

November 8: Rain will clear by Friday, with a high of 8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof layers and warm clothing are ideal for managing Victoria’s November rain.

Weather Trivia: Victoria’s November rainfall often exceeds 100 mm, a sharp contrast to its dry summer months.

Northern Canada

Dawson City, Yukon

November 7: Dawson City has cloudy skies and light snow with temperatures around -15°C. Winds are calm, with barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:34 AM, and sunset at 5:47 PM.

November 8: Snow will continue, with temperatures remaining near -17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-rated outerwear, including thermal gloves and boots, is essential for the cold.

Weather Trivia: Dawson City’s snow cover often begins in November, creating a deep snowpack that lasts until spring.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

November 7: Yellowknife is experiencing snow with a temperature of -20°C and light northeast winds. Barometric pressure is at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:17 AM, and sunset at 5:47 PM.

November 8: Snow flurries will persist, with temperatures staying near -22°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Extreme winter gear, including insulated boots, gloves, and a face covering, is essential in these frigid temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Yellowknife’s snow depth increases steadily from November onward, making it one of Canada’s coldest capitals.

Alert, Nunavut

November 7: Alert has partly cloudy skies with intermittent snow flurries, temperatures around -25°C, and light northeast winds. Barometric pressure reads 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 10:26 AM, and sunset at 3:14 PM.

November 8: Snow continues with temperatures as low as -27°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Extreme arctic wear, including a heavy parka and face protection, is essential in the harsh conditions.

Weather Trivia: November brings near-total darkness to Alert as the polar night approaches, marking the onset of continuous winter.