Canada Orders TikTok to Close Canadian Offices Over Security Concerns, But Access Remains Open

Thunder Bay – TECH – The Canadian federal government has ordered TikTok to close its Toronto and Vancouver offices, citing concerns over national security. The decision follows a comprehensive review by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and other national intelligence bodies, which found the company’s activities in Canada to be potentially harmful to national security.

However, Canadians will still be able to access the popular video-sharing app.

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made the following statement:

“As a result of a multi-step national security review process, which involves rigorous scrutiny by Canada’s national security and intelligence community, the Government of Canada has ordered the wind up of the Canadian business carried on by TikTok Technology Canada, Inc. The government is taking action to address the specific national security risks related to ByteDance Ltd.’s operations in Canada through the establishment of TikTok Technology Canada, Inc. The decision was based on the information and evidence collected over the course of the review and on the advice of Canada’s security and intelligence community and other government partners.

“The government is not blocking Canadians’ access to the TikTok application or their ability to create content. The decision to use a social media application or platform is a personal choice. It is important for Canadians to adopt good cyber security practices and assess the possible risks of using social media platforms and applications, including how their information is likely to be protected, managed, used and shared by foreign actors, as well as to be aware of which country’s laws apply. The government encourages Canadians to consult the guidance issued by Communications Security Establishment Canada’s Canadian Centre for Cyber Security to help them assess these risks.

“The government’s decision was made in accordance with the Investment Canada Act, which allows for the review of foreign investments that may be injurious to Canada’s national security. The government applies enhanced scrutiny to investments that fall within the jurisdiction of the Investment Canada Act for a number of business sectors and activities, including the interactive digital media sector as outlined in the March 2024 Policy Statement on Foreign Investment Review in the Interactive Digital Media Sector.

“While Canada continues to welcome foreign direct investment, the government will act decisively when investments threaten our national security.”

National Security Concerns Drive the Decision

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne highlighted that the decision was based on evidence gathered during an extensive national security review. “We came to the conclusion that these activities … would be injurious to national security,” Champagne said.

Though he declined to offer specifics, he stressed that Canadians should trust that the government is taking serious measures to protect national interests.

Access Continues, But Users Are Urged to Stay Vigilant

The government clarified that while TikTok’s offices in Canada will be closed, Canadian users are not restricted from accessing or using the app. However, Champagne urged users to approach TikTok with “eyes wide open,” noting that data privacy concerns linked to the platform continue to circulate globally.

Critics, including former CSIS director David Vigneault, argue that TikTok’s data practices could put Canadian users at risk of exposure to Chinese intelligence efforts. “The data gleaned from its users is available to the government of China,” Vigneault said, advising against the app’s use.

Impact on Thunder Bay and Data Security in Northwestern Ontario

While the shutdown order primarily affects TikTok’s operations in Toronto and Vancouver, it reflects a broader shift in Canadian policy regarding data privacy and national security. With many local users and influencers active on TikTok, Thunder Bay residents might now reconsider their social media habits, weighing privacy risks associated with using the app.

TikTok Plans Legal Response

In response to the shutdown order, TikTok announced plans to challenge the decision in court. A company spokesperson highlighted the impact of the decision on Canadian jobs, describing the shutdown as “not in anyone’s best interest.”

TikTok also maintains that its data is securely stored outside of China, and that it complies with Canadian privacy laws.

U.S. and International Concerns Add Pressure

Canadian authorities are not alone in their scrutiny of TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance. The U.S. government has raised concerns over the potential for the Chinese government to access U.S. user data through national security laws that require companies to aid in intelligence gathering.

ByteDance also faces allegations of assisting the Chinese government in tracking Uyghur minorities and Hong Kong protesters.

A Broader Trend of Caution Around Social Media

This move is part of a broader shift as Canada, alongside other Western nations, continues to evaluate the potential risks of foreign-owned tech platforms. With national security concerns increasingly intersecting with personal data protection, Canadians—including Thunder Bay residents—may want to reassess how they engage with social media platforms that face similar scrutiny.