Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: November 6 – 9, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is set for a period of mild and sunny autumn weather, with clear skies, moderate temperatures, and light winds in the forecast for the next few days. This report covers November 6 through November 9, providing temperature trends, expected weather conditions, and recommendations for enjoying the relatively calm November weather.

Current Conditions (November 6, 2024)

As of 6:00 AM EST, Thunder Bay is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 2°C, a light southwest breeze at 6 km/h, and a rising barometric pressure of 101.5 kPa. The humidity is 89%, and visibility is clear at 24 km.

Wednesday, November 6 Forecast

Clear skies are expected to take over this morning, bringing abundant sunshine and a mild high of 9°C. The UV index remains low at 1, ideal for outdoor activities with minimal sun protection needed.

Wednesday Night: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a low of -2°C and wind chills reaching -5°C. Winds will stay calm at 15 km/h.

Thursday, November 7 Forecast

Mainly cloudy skies will start the day, with a clearing trend by early afternoon. A stronger westerly wind will develop, reaching 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h in the morning. The high will reach 9°C, though the wind chill in the morning will make it feel like -6°C.

Thursday Night: Clear skies will continue through the night, with the temperature dropping to a low of -2°C.

Friday, November 8 Forecast

Sunny skies will dominate Friday’s weather, with a high of 8°C. No precipitation is expected, and winds will be moderate, making it a calm, cool day.

Friday Night: Clear conditions will persist overnight with lows dipping to -3°C.

Saturday, November 9 Forecast

Another sunny day is in store for Thunder Bay on Saturday, with temperatures reaching a high of 9°C. However, skies may become partly cloudy by evening, with a 30% chance of showers overnight. The nighttime low will be around 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

The mild daytime temperatures and cool evenings mean layered clothing is best for these days. A light jacket or medium coat will suffice during the day, while a heavier layer or insulated jacket is recommended for early mornings and evenings. On Thursday, add a windproof layer to stay comfortable as gusts increase.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s early November temperatures can be highly variable, often swinging between sunny, mild days and chilly nights. Historically, the first significant snowfall usually arrives by mid-November, but some years see above-average temperatures extending the autumn-like conditions.