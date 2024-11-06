Royal Canadian Mint Celebrates Inuit Nunangat with New $2 Commemorative Coin

Honouring Inuit Culture and Traditions: A Unique Collaboration of Artists

Ottawa, Ontario, November 5, 2024 – Today, the Royal Canadian Mint proudly introduces a $2 commemorative coin celebrating the culture, traditions, and lands of Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland spanning Canada’s northern regions. This new toonie invites Canadians to deepen their understanding of Inuit life, culture, and values.

Marking a first in Canadian coin history, the reverse side is a collaborative design by four Inuit artists, each representing one of the four regions of Inuit Nunangat, symbolizing unity and the enduring spirit of Inuit culture.

The coin’s design centers on Nuliajuk, the revered Inuit sea spirit, accompanied by symbols of northern wildlife, including a walrus, beluga whales, a seal, and an arctic char. Four distinct uluit, traditional Inuit knives, adorn the outer ring, each reflecting the artist’s region and acting as a unique signature of their work.

The word “Inuit Nunangat” is inscribed to honour this cultural homeland, while the obverse features King Charles III’s effigy by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

“This is a powerful tribute to one of our most significant cultural stories,” said Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. “It’s wonderful to see Nuliajuk honored in our currency—a beautiful design created with genuine respect and collaboration. Congratulations to artists Mary Okheena, Charlotte Karetak, Thomassie Mangiok, and Tegan Voisey, and our thanks to the Royal Canadian Mint.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, echoed these sentiments: “Honouring Inuit contributions through this toonie is a step toward reconciliation. Inuit Nunangat has been home to the Inuit since time immemorial, and it’s fitting that the iconic polar bear toonie now also celebrates the vibrant Inuit culture and spirit.”

The coin will be limited to a mintage of three million, with two million featuring coloured details. Circulation begins November 7, allowing Canadians to encounter the coin through their change as banks and businesses replenish supplies. Collectors can also purchase limited-edition rolls through the Mint’s website and select outlets.

More information about the story of Inuit Nunangat and this coin’s design can be found at mint.ca/IN