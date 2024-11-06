Ontario Premier Doug Ford Congratulates President Elect Donald J. Trump

TORONTO — Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement on the U.S. election:

“I want to offer my congratulations to Donald Trump and JD Vance on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America.

Ontario and the United States share one of the most important and enduring friendships in the world, built on strong economic ties, shared values, national security interests and integrated supply chains. Millions of workers on both sides of the border are counting on our governments to maintain and build our economic partnership, pursuing shared opportunities in manufacturing, energy and critical mineral development.

I also want to congratulate all the governors, senators, representatives and state representatives who were elected. Ontario is the number one export destination for 17 U.S. states and the number two export destination for another 11. I look forward to working with U.S. leaders at the federal, state and local levels to strengthen our trade and economic growth.

I am optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead for more trade and co-operation between Ontario and the United States. We have enormous potential to provide the critical minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries and other new technologies and as a safe and secure source for the clean and reliable nuclear energy needed to power America’s economic growth. That’s why we must adopt a “Buy Can-Am” mindset that creates new jobs and opportunities for workers and businesses on both sides of the border.

Now is the time to bet big on the U.S.-Ontario relationship. I look forward to working with President-elect Trump, Vice President-elect Vance, their administration and leaders across the United States as we continue to build and grow together.”