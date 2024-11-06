Northwestern Ontario Weather Report: November 6 – 8, 2024

KENORA – WEATHER – Northwestern Ontario is transitioning further into early winter conditions with cold temperatures, overcast skies, and mixed precipitation. This forecast covers the detailed weather outlook for November 6 through November 8, 2024, for the communities of Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong.

Details include current temperatures, barometric pressures, wind conditions, sunrise and sunset times, and wardrobe suggestions to help residents prepare for the weather.

Kenora

November 6: Kenora is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of -2°C, light northwest winds at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure at 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:17 AM, and sunset is at 4:52 PM.

November 7-8: Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Thursday, with a high of 1°C and a nighttime low of -6°C. By Friday, temperatures will dip to -1°C with occasional snow flurries.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including a warm coat, gloves, and scarf, is ideal for the cool temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Kenora typically experiences its first sustained snow cover in November, lasting through March.

Dryden

November 6: Dryden is under overcast skies with light snow flurries and a temperature of -3°C. Winds are calm, with a barometric pressure of 1017 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:09 AM, and sunset is at 4:48 PM.

November 7-8: Light snow is expected to continue through Thursday, with temperatures reaching a high of -1°C and lows around -8°C by Friday morning.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a heavy coat, insulated gloves, and boots, is recommended to handle the snow and chilly temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Early November snow in Dryden is typical, marking the beginning of winter conditions that remain until spring.

Fort Frances

November 6: Fort Frances is seeing mostly cloudy skies with a current temperature of -2°C, light northwest winds at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:06 AM, and sunset is at 4:55 PM.

November 7-8: Snow showers are expected to continue through Thursday, with highs around -1°C and lows near -7°C by Friday night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter layers, including a coat and boots, are ideal for managing the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: November brings Fort Frances its first steady snow, often marking the start of a snow cover that lasts until spring.

Atikokan

November 6: Atikokan is experiencing cloudy skies with a temperature around -4°C, calm winds, and a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:12 AM, and sunset is at 5:00 PM.

November 7-8: Snow flurries will continue through Thursday, with highs near -2°C and overnight lows reaching -9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a heavy coat, hat, and gloves, is essential to stay warm in the cold.

Weather Trivia: Atikokan often sees sustained snow by mid-November, with conditions remaining cold until March.

Sioux Lookout

November 6: Sioux Lookout is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature around -5°C, light northwest winds at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure at 1018 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:14 AM, and sunset is at 5:04 PM.

November 7-8: Snow showers are expected to develop by Thursday, with a high of -2°C and lows around -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including a warm coat, gloves, and boots, is necessary for the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: November brings Sioux Lookout its first measurable snow cover, with accumulation increasing as temperatures drop.

Pickle Lake

November 6: Pickle Lake is under mostly cloudy skies with light snow and a temperature around -6°C, light northwest winds, and barometric pressure at 1019 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:16 AM, and sunset is at 5:06 PM.

November 7-8: Snow is expected to continue, with Thursday’s high around -4°C and a low nearing -11°C by Friday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter gear, including an insulated jacket, gloves, and thermal boots, is necessary for managing the frigid temperatures.

Weather Trivia: November marks the beginning of consistent snow cover in Pickle Lake, which remains until spring.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

November 6: Red Lake and Ear Falls are seeing partly cloudy skies with a temperature around -4°C, light northwest winds, and a barometric pressure of 1018 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:12 AM, and sunset is at 5:05 PM.

November 7-8: Light snow is expected by Thursday afternoon, with highs around -3°C and lows reaching -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter clothing, including a warm coat, scarf, and gloves, is essential for staying comfortable in the cold.

Weather Trivia: Red Lake and Ear Falls often see early snowfall in November, with snow cover that typically lasts throughout the winter.

Nipigon

November 6: Nipigon is under cloudy skies with light snow flurries and a temperature of -3°C. Winds are calm, with a barometric pressure of 1017 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:17 AM, and sunset is at 5:10 PM.

November 7-8: Snow will persist through Thursday, with daytime highs around -2°C and lows around -9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a warm coat, gloves, and boots, is necessary for managing the cold, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall in Nipigon usually begins in November, with temperatures dropping consistently below freezing as winter sets in.

Terrace Bay

November 6: Terrace Bay is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with snow flurries and a current temperature of -2°C, light northwest winds, and barometric pressure at 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:18 AM, and sunset is at 5:12 PM.

November 7-8: Snow flurries are expected to continue through Thursday, with highs around -1°C and nighttime lows dipping to -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing and insulated boots are recommended for comfort in the cold weather.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Terrace Bay often creates the first lasting snow cover of the season.

Armstrong

November 6: Armstrong has overcast skies with a temperature around -4°C, light northwest winds at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure at 1018 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:19 AM, and sunset is at 5:16 PM.

November 7-8: Snow will continue through Thursday, with highs around -3°C and lows near -9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a heavy coat, gloves, and snow boots, is essential for warmth in the cold, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Armstrong’s first snow cover in early November often remains through winter, signaling the start of the cold season.