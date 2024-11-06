Northern Ontario First Nation Communities Weather Report: November 6 – 8, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Early November brings a mix of cold temperatures, snow showers, and cloudy skies to Northern Ontario’s First Nations communities. This forecast covers the weather outlook from November 6 through November 8, 2024, for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Landsdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat. Included are detailed conditions, forecasted highs and lows, barometric pressure, and wind speeds to help prepare residents for the coming days.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

November 6: Marten Falls is seeing mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers. Current temperatures are around -5°C, with northwest winds at 10 km/h and barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:34 AM, and sunset is at 5:57 PM.

November 7-8: Snow showers are expected to continue through Thursday, with highs reaching -4°C and nighttime lows around -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter layers, gloves, and warm boots are recommended.

Weather Trivia: Marten Falls often experiences its first lasting snow cover in November, setting the stage for winter.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

November 6: Fort Severn is under mostly cloudy skies with light snow flurries. Temperatures are around -15°C, with northeast winds at 15 km/h, creating a wind chill of -23°C. Barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:43 AM, and sunset is at 5:58 PM.

November 7-8: Snow flurries will continue, with highs near -13°C and nighttime lows around -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter gear, including a parka and thermal gloves, is necessary for warmth.

Weather Trivia: November snow is common in Fort Severn, with snow cover lasting through winter due to sustained below-freezing temperatures.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

November 6: Fort Hope has overcast skies with light snow flurries, temperatures around -6°C, and northwest winds at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:23 AM, and sunset is at 6:15 PM.

November 7-8: Snow showers are expected to persist, with daytime highs near -5°C and nighttime lows around -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm, layered winter clothing is recommended for comfort in the snowy and cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: November is often the start of consistent snow cover in Fort Hope, marking the beginning of winter.

Sachigo Lake

November 6: Sachigo Lake is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers and a temperature around -9°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, with barometric pressure at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:36 AM, and sunset is at 6:20 PM.

November 7-8: Snow will continue, with highs around -8°C and lows reaching -16°C by Friday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated clothing, gloves, and winter boots are necessary to handle the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: Early November snowfall in Sachigo Lake often creates a lasting snow base that remains until spring.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

November 6: Big Trout Lake has overcast skies with snow showers, temperatures around -12°C, and northwest winds at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure stands at 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:39 AM, and sunset is at 6:25 PM.

November 7-8: Snow flurries will continue, with highs around -10°C and lows dropping to -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter gear, including a parka, gloves, and insulated boots, is necessary for these frigid conditions.

Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake’s November weather marks the start of a snow-covered season, often lasting through April.

Sandy Lake

November 6: Sandy Lake is seeing cloudy skies with light snow, and a temperature around -9°C. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:35 AM, and sunset is at 6:21 PM.

November 7-8: Snow is expected to continue, with highs near -8°C and lows around -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm winter layers, including an insulated coat and gloves, are ideal for staying warm in the snowy weather.

Weather Trivia: Sandy Lake typically begins experiencing its winter snow cover by early November, with temperatures dropping further as winter progresses.

Pikangikum

November 6: Pikangikum has cloudy skies with light snow flurries, temperatures around -7°C, and calm winds. Barometric pressure stands at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:27 AM, and sunset is at 6:19 PM.

November 7-8: Snow showers will persist, with daytime highs near -6°C and nighttime lows around -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including gloves and a hat, is essential for comfort.

Weather Trivia: November marks the beginning of steady snow accumulation in Pikangikum, with snow levels building until March.

Cat Lake

November 6: Cat Lake is experiencing overcast skies with light snow and temperatures around -8°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure reads 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:31 AM, and sunset is at 6:22 PM.

November 7-8: Snow will continue, with highs near -7°C and lows around -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated clothing, including gloves and a scarf, is ideal for the cold.

Weather Trivia: Cat Lake’s November weather often brings lasting snow cover, with temperatures dipping below freezing for the season.

Kasabonika Lake

November 6: Kasabonika Lake has mostly cloudy skies with light snow, with temperatures around -10°C, and northwest winds at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:38 AM, and sunset is at 6:26 PM.

November 7-8: Snow showers will continue, with highs around -9°C and nighttime lows dipping to -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter outerwear, including a parka, gloves, and warm boots, is necessary for warmth.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall in Kasabonika Lake usually begins in early November, marking the start of a lengthy winter.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

November 6: Neskantaga is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with occasional light snow and temperatures around -9°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure stands at 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:36 AM, and sunset is at 6:24 PM.

November 7-8: Snow flurries are expected to continue, with highs near -8°C and lows around -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated layers, gloves, and boots are necessary to stay warm in the cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: Neskantaga’s first snow typically arrives in November, covering the ground through March.

Summer Beaver (Nibinamik)

November 6: Summer Beaver has mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers, with temperatures around -9°C. Winds are light from the northwest, and barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:39 AM, and sunset is at 6:28 PM.

November 7-8: Snow showers will persist through Thursday, with highs around -7°C and lows near -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter-grade clothing, including an insulated jacket and thermal boots, is recommended.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Summer Beaver often leads to lasting snow cover for the winter season.

Peawanuck

November 6: Peawanuck is experiencing overcast skies with light snow and temperatures around -13°C. Winds are calm, with a barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:45 AM, and sunset is at 5:52 PM.

November 7-8: Snow showers will persist, with highs near -12°C and lows dipping to -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including a parka and thermal layers, is essential in the cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: Peawanuck often sees November as the beginning of a prolonged winter, with significant snow cover lasting until April.

Attawapiskat

November 6: Attawapiskat is seeing cloudy skies with light snow and a temperature of -11°C. Winds are from the north at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure stands at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:43 AM, and sunset is at 6:00 PM.

November 7-8: Snow showers will continue into Thursday, with highs near -10°C and lows dipping to -16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm winter outerwear, including a parka, gloves, and thermal boots, is necessary for warmth.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover in Attawapiskat typically begins in early November, marking the start of winter weather that lasts well into the spring months.