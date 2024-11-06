Local exhibits tell stories of Northwestern Ontario’s Indigenous veterans

Thunder Bay, Ont. – In honour of Veterans’ Week, Lakehead University and Confederation College will host exhibits commemorating the important contributions of Indigenous veterans.

The local exhibits, opening Wednesday, Nov. 6, feature photos and artifacts from World Wars, conflicts and peacekeeping missions that tell the important stories of First Nation, Métis, and Inuit soldiers.

“We are honoured to host the Indigenous veterans exhibit and bring this opportunity to our campus and the broader communities we serve,” said Dr. Gillian Siddall, President and Vice-Chancellor of Lakehead University. “Through storytelling, we will continue to pass on our knowledge of First Nations, Métis and Inuit soldiers who served with distinction and bravery, while also facing considerable challenges by giving their lives in service.”

Lakehead will host the Indigenous Veterans of Treaty #3 Exhibit developed in 2018 by the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre, Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre, and Glenn Jourdain of Couchiching, whose research and photos laid the foundation of this project.

The exhibit, curated in the spirit of collaboration and reconciliation, shares the triumphs and sometimes shocking realities faced by Indigenous veterans across Canada and specifically those from Treaty #3. With a focus on the First and Second World Wars, it mixes Indigenous and military culture, highlighting veterans, their triumphs and setbacks, and Indigenous women’s roles. The exhibit will also highlight veterans of Anishinabek Territory-Robinson Superior Treaty (1850) and Métis veterans. Artifacts and photographs from the Thunder Bay Military Museum will also be on display.

The Native Veterans Association of Northwestern Ontario Exhibit at Confederation College will showcase the stories and contributions of Indigenous veterans from the region. This exhibit aims to document and share the lived experiences of these veterans in the spirit of openness, reconciliation, and education.

“For Confederation College, it is truly a privilege to host this exhibit honouring the bravery and sacrifices of Indigenous veterans. Their stories of courage and resilience are an integral part of our shared history,” said Michelle Salo, President of Confederation College. “Through this exhibit, we aim to educate and inspire our community. We are committed to fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the significant contributions made by First Nations, Métis, and Inuit soldiers.”

Special thanks to the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre, Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre, Thunder Bay Museum, Thunder Bay Military Museum, Métis Nation of Ontario, Native Veterans Association of Northwestern Ontario, and the City of Thunder Bay’s Indigenous Relations Office.

The exhibits will be on display daily from November 6 to 11 in the Agora at Lakehead University, and outside the Apiwin Student Lounge, Shuniah Building at Confederation College.